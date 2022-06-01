Jay Hovey beats Alabama Sen. Tom Whatley by a single vote

On Thursday afternoon, the Alabama Republican Party received paperwork contesting the results of the State Senate District 27 race. Now candidates Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley wait for details about the process and to hear if there will be an official recount in the counties of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa.
This is an opinion column. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, keep your eye on the queen. Alabama politics is a game of three-card Monte. You know how it works. Three cards, face down. The con man spitting out words faster than you can take them in, so all you hear is hope and hackneyed phrases. Some shill in the shadows – in league with the dealer, no doubt, but hard to identify – whispers that you got this, that you’re gonna be a big winner, and it seems so easy at first.
Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement that Juneteenth will be observed as a state holiday on June 20 has implications for Alabama’s primary runoff. Now that Juneteenth is a state holiday, voters who intend to hand deliver their absentee ballots to election officials must do so by June 17 at 5 p.m., according to Mobile County Probate Judge Don Davis.
(Pixel-Shot/Adobe Stock Images) A law proposed in Alabama would have made it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. This law was shot down by a federal judge while upholding certain aspects of the state’s “Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act”.
COVID cases keep rising in Alabama. Cases climbed here for the seventh consecutive week, and the state saw the first major jump in hospitalizations since the start of the current wavelet. But how do the numbers now compare to the start of previous waves?. The state’s 7-day average for new...
U.S. Senate — Katie Britt and Mo Brooks. U.S. House of Representatives, District 5 — Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski. Alabama Secretary of State — Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler. Public Service Commission, Place 1 — Jeremy H. Oden and Brent Woodall. Public Service Commission, Place...
AL.com’s Education Lab team is supported by individual donors and grants. about our work, sign up for our newsletter and donate today. It’s that time of year again. The time of year when school officials make final decisions about which of their teachers will stay and which will go.
Judge Myron Thompson denied a motion Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit against Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill over a records request seeking purged voter lists and those denied the right to vote because of felony convictions. Greater Birmingham Ministries filed the lawsuit against Merrill in February, asking the court...
One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
I realize what we decide to call a mudbug is a controversial topic so let me explain the philosophy I use in today’s news briefing. They’re called crayfish when they’re in the textbook, crawfish when they’re on a plate and crawdads when they’re in the mud.
The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
It may take weeks before we know whether the long holiday weekend will result in increasing COVID-19, but even before Memorial Day, Alabama’s numbers were on the rise. Simply looking at the number of cases confirmed and reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health will no longer give an accurate picture of the extent of the virus’s spread, state health officer Dr Scott Harris recently said.
Katie Britt has received backing from a number of anti-Trump, GOP establishment insiders leading up to Alabama’s Republican Senate run-off. Key Britt backers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has shelled out millions in order to get her over the finish line. Donald Trump Jr. has warned that Katie Britt will be “Alabama’s Liz Cheney” if she gets the nod.
That the Auburn/Opelika community is a great place to live, raise children and retire is obvious, although sometimes it takes a significant change(s) in one’s life to fully grasp that. Allow me to explain. I was born in Switzerland, lived on the West and East coasts, but never have...
Comments / 3