ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Jay Hovey beats Alabama Sen. Tom Whatley by a single vote

By Eddie Burkhalter
alreporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn City Councilman Jay Hovey beat incumbent state Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, by a single vote to represent Senate District 27. After the May 24 election results came in,...

www.alreporter.com

Comments / 3

Related
AL.com

Archibald: Alabama campaign finance is still a con game

This is an opinion column. Step right up ladies and gentlemen, keep your eye on the queen. Alabama politics is a game of three-card Monte. You know how it works. Three cards, face down. The con man spitting out words faster than you can take them in, so all you hear is hope and hackneyed phrases. Some shill in the shadows – in league with the dealer, no doubt, but hard to identify – whispers that you got this, that you’re gonna be a big winner, and it seems so easy at first.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Auburn, AL
Government
selmasun.com

Lowest-earning counties in Alabama

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Whatley
apr.org

Stretch of Alabama railway to get a federal spruce up

One hundred and twenty miles of Alabama railroad track is getting a $5 million dollar grant from Washington, D.C. for improvements. The money will finance improvements to the Alabama Tennessee Riverway. That’s a stretch of track extending from Birmingham to the rail barge terminal at the Port of Guntersville. The improvements include upgrades to existing track to handle more traffic, rockslide warning signage, and bridge repairs. The work is expected to allow trains to travel safely at higher speeds. The Federal Railroad Administration announced recipients of funding from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program. Nationally the group is awarding close to $400 million dollars for forty six projects in thirty two states and the District of Columbia. Other southern states to receive grants include Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

15 most popular specialty license plates in Alabama

Appreciate Alabama birds? There’s a license plate for you. Member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority? Kappa Alpha Psi? Zeta Phi Beta? There’s a license plate for you. Want to support U.S. troops or thank a lineman? Like yoga or just want to show you’re a friend of the coal mining industry? There are license plates for you.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Republican Party#Election#Democrat
alreporter.com

What are Alabama’s gun laws?

The endless regurgitation of debates on the expansion or restriction of American’s access to firearms continue to permeate daily news cycles and conversation as yet more instances of the mass killings of innocent people — first in Buffalo, New York, then in Uvalde, Texas, and again in Tulsa, Oklahoma — continue to happen unimpeded across the country.
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Stacey Abrams releases endorsements in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA - Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has announced her endorsements for three of the statewide Democratic Party runoffs happening on June 21. In a press release, Abrams endorsed Charlie Bailey for lieutenant governor, Rep. Bee Nguyen for secretary of state, and Rep. William Boddie for Labor Commissioner. Hailing from...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
alreporter.com

Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations, positivity rate rising

It may take weeks before we know whether the long holiday weekend will result in increasing COVID-19, but even before Memorial Day, Alabama’s numbers were on the rise. Simply looking at the number of cases confirmed and reported to the Alabama Department of Public Health will no longer give an accurate picture of the extent of the virus’s spread, state health officer Dr Scott Harris recently said.
ALABAMA STATE
miamistandard.news

‘Alabama’s Liz Cheney’: Donald Trump Jr. Warns Voters About Katie Britt’s Establishment Ties

Katie Britt has received backing from a number of anti-Trump, GOP establishment insiders leading up to Alabama’s Republican Senate run-off. Key Britt backers include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has shelled out millions in order to get her over the finish line. Donald Trump Jr. has warned that Katie Britt will be “Alabama’s Liz Cheney” if she gets the nod.
ALABAMA STATE
auburnvillager.com

Letter to the Editor: A fond farewell to the Auburn community

That the Auburn/Opelika community is a great place to live, raise children and retire is obvious, although sometimes it takes a significant change(s) in one’s life to fully grasp that. Allow me to explain. I was born in Switzerland, lived on the West and East coasts, but never have...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy