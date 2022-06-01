Vincent Peters Would Like To Become The Most Influential Artist Of 3.0 And This Generation

Dubbed by Tory Lanez as the “Black Elon Musk ,” it’s been an unlikely journey for Vincent Peters , who is a former SpaceXer turned technologist and digital artist.

Peters is recently quoted as saying, “I want to make meaningful art for past, present and future generations!”

If being a generational artist is Peters’ goal then the next critical step in that journey is to deliver impactful and meaningful art. In his latest piece “Not Ok!” Peters’ conjures neoexpressionist Basquiat like vibes with his powerfully dark interpretation of the senseless Uvalde school shooting.

"Not Ok!”, released via Peters’ Twitter @realvincepeters, shows the silhouettes of multiple children and two adults. The eyes of each silhouette are crossed out and their are half smiles on all of the silhouettes faces. There is blood on the floor. In this blood we see the silhouettes of children sitting crying with their heads between their legs and even a child laying on their side in the blood. Through all of this the viewer can’t help but to recognize the color scheme of this work is a perversion of the red white and blue of American flag. We reached out to Peters for comment on his latest offering and he provided the following statement:

In most cases I look to capture beauty. In this instance I looked to capture: pain, desperation, horror and ugliness.The reason being is that no matter the deepest sympathies of Joe Biden and him showing up to Uvalde or if millions of dollars are raised on behalf of the Uvalde families, nothing will take away from the fact that we have a moment in time where the entire world witnessed twenty babies and the adults entrusted to care for these babies massacred. “Not Ok!” represents this moment and the pain that all of the loved ones of these babies will have to live with forever.

When people look at this work, I want this moment to be forever etched in their memory and impossible to unsee. Maybe then and only then can we figure out how to stop America from being the only place in the world where this type of moment constantly happens.