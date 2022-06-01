ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Vincent Peters Would Like To Become The Most Influential Artist Of 3.0 And This Generation

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rD4gm_0fx8fhgu00

Dubbed by Tory Lanez as the “Black Elon Musk ,” it’s been an unlikely journey for Vincent Peters , who is a former SpaceXer turned technologist and digital artist.

Peters is recently quoted as saying, “I want to make meaningful art for past, present and future generations!”

If being a generational artist is Peters’ goal then the next critical step in that journey is to deliver impactful and meaningful art. In his latest piece “Not Ok!” Peters’ conjures neoexpressionist Basquiat like vibes with his powerfully dark interpretation of the senseless Uvalde school shooting.

"Not Ok!”, released via Peters’ Twitter @realvincepeters, shows the silhouettes of multiple children and two adults. The eyes of each silhouette are crossed out and their are half smiles on all of the silhouettes faces. There is blood on the floor. In this blood we see the silhouettes of children sitting crying with their heads between their legs and even a child laying on their side in the blood. Through all of this the viewer can’t help but to recognize the color scheme of this work is a perversion of the red white and blue of American flag. We reached out to Peters for comment on his latest offering and he provided the following statement:

In most cases I look to capture beauty. In this instance I looked to capture: pain, desperation, horror and ugliness.The reason being is that no matter the deepest sympathies of Joe Biden and him showing up to Uvalde or if millions of dollars are raised on behalf of the Uvalde families, nothing will take away from the fact that we have a moment in time where the entire world witnessed twenty babies and the adults entrusted to care for these babies massacred. “Not Ok!” represents this moment and the pain that all of the loved ones of these babies will have to live with forever.

When people look at this work, I want this moment to be forever etched in their memory and impossible to unsee. Maybe then and only then can we figure out how to stop America from being the only place in the world where this type of moment constantly happens.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

On The Outs: Buckingham Palace Rejects Kim Kardashian's Pleas To Attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee Official Party, Spills Source

The Queen of reality television has been rejected by the Queen of England.Despite Kim Kardashian's best efforts to join real royals at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, it seems officials at Buckingham Palace want the reality star to stay in her lane.Representatives for The Kardashians star, who touched down this week in London with boyfriend Pete Davidson, reportedly asked for tickets to the Platinum Party on Saturday, June 4, but were denied. Aside from the Palace turning the American couple away, publicists at the BBC also rejected the power couple, so they will have to do what the rest...
WORLD
ARTnews

$24.3 M. Michelangelo Sells at Christie’s Paris, Denmark’s ARKEN Museum Gets New Director, and More: Morning Links for May 19, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BEAT GOES ON. Despite the absolute slaughterhouse in the stock market on Wednesday, Phillips held an evening auction of 20th-century and contemporary art in Manhattan that saw all 36 lots sell (one was withdrawn presale), including an $85 million Jean-Michel Basquiat. That all rang up a record total for the firm: $226 million. “The result marks a breakthrough for the third-largest international auction house, which competes against Sotheby’s and Christie’s for select consignments,” Angelica Villa writes in her ARTnews report. The Basquiat, from 1982, was being sold by Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa, who bought it just six...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Uvalde, TX
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Is Duking It Out In Court Over New 'SKKN' Line With Competing Beauty Brand Over Similar Moniker

The name of Kim Kardashian's new skin care line is already causing a commotion. After The Kardashians star, 41, announced the launch of her new skincare line, SKKN, a competing black owned beauty brand named Beauty Concepts, which has a line called SKKN +, has been fighting Kardashian in court for the similar moniker. In legal documents obtained by Radar, Beauty Concepts filed an opposition to the fashion mogul's attempt to trademark the name SKKN By Kim. The New York based company, which runs a spa out of Brooklyn, claimed it would cause confusion in the marketplace to have two...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Man Breaks Into Dallas Museum of Art and Smashes Artworks, Including Several Greek Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night, significantly damaging several artworks, including three Greek artifacts and a contemporary Native American piece. According to the Dallas Morning News, Brian Hernandez, 21, shattered the museum’s glass entrance with a metal chair. Once inside, he began targeting the collection. Among the casualties of his vandalism was a 6th-century BCE Greek amphora, a ceramic vessel used to store liquids, and a Greek box dated from 450 BCE. Police said Hernandez also destroyed a delicate bowl from ancient Greece decorated with vignettes of Heracles fighting...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tory Lanez
OK! Magazine

Twitter Reacts: Fans Think Jack Black Looks Unrecognizable At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jack Black took the stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to accept the Comedic Genius Award while decked out in an ensemble hilariously inspired by his character in Kung Fu Panda. While some fans praised his humor and the energy he brought to the show, some Twitter users were stunned by the School of Rock star's appearance. "We're HONORED to be honoring @JackBlack with the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 #MTVAwards," MTV tweeted their congratulations as the Jumanji actor received his award.CHRISHELL STAUSE & G FLIP 'WERE MAKING OUT LIKE CRAZY' DURING 2022 MTV MOVIE &...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Breakout 'RHODubai' Star Nina Ali Spills Tea On Dubai Drama & 'Dynamic' Friendship With Caroline Stanbury

The Real Housewives of Dubai's breakout star Nina Ali is taking center stage! The new reality star sat down with OK! to talk about what makes Bravo's first international franchise different from any other city, what keeps her sane amidst the drama and her "dynamic" friendship with Caroline Stanbury. With Dubai being the eleventh city to join the hit franchise, Ali believes viewers will find the middle east city and the ladies that reside there to be uniquely fresh."I think there's been so many misconceptions about what Dubai is, how the people are here," the Fruit Cake founder speculates. "If...
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Ex-Loves Of Her Life! See All Of Ashley Olsen's Former Flames Throughout The Years: Photos

Ashley Olsen has done her fair share of dating! While the trend setter typically keeps her love life private, many of her exes have been some of Hollywood's hunkiest men! Scroll through the gallery to see all of Ashley Olsen's former flames.Matt KaplanOne of Ashley's first big romances was with Matt Kaplan, the Columbia University quarterback in 2001. The young duo dated for nearly three years before going their separate ways. THE WAR IS OVER! MARY-KATE OLSEN & ESTRANGED HUSBAND OLIVIER SARKOZY FINALLY REACH DIVORCE SETTLEMENTJared LetoIn 2005, the Two Of A Kind star was spotted with Jared Leto when...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

At Long Last: Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet For The First Time

Finally! Queen Elizabeth got to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, during the Platinum Jubilee, which occurred on Friday, June 3. According to TMZ, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their daughter interact with the 96-year-old monarch at a private lunch, where other royals were present, but it's unclear if Prince William and Prince Charles were there for the special moment. The couple, who moved to California in 2020, are supposedly throwing a birthday party for their little girl on Saturday, June 4 — her actual birthday — but it seems like William and Kate Middleton will not be there, as they're...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spacexer#Digital#American
Variety

Fabula, Fremantle Tap ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ Writer Eduardo Sacheri for ‘Santa Maria’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Chile-headquartered Fabula (“Spencer,” “A Fantastic Woman”) and Fremantle have tapped Argentina’s Eduardo Sacheri, co-writer of the Oscar-winning “The Secret in Their Eyes,” to write “Santa María,” an eight-part high-end series. Part of global producer-distributor Fremantle’s multi-year first look deal with Fabula, Fremantle will co-produce “Santa María” and handle its international distribution. Now in development, “Santa María” is set to be presented at this month’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment in its highly select High-End section of five projects, weighing in as one of Conecta Fiction’s 31 titles which is sure...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

New Thor: Love and Thunder clip delivers exciting spoiler ahead of release

The Thor: Love and Thunder premiere is just over a month away, so we’re about to be bombarded by Marvel’s final marketing push. The first new clip from the film dropped during the MTV Movie Awards, and fans of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will absolutely love it. The footage is an extended scene from the earlier Love and Thunder trailers. It shows us Thor’s reaction to seeing the Mjolnir hammer again.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Pioneering Filmmaker and Artist Isaac Julien Knighted By Queen of England

Click here to read the full article. Isaac Julien, a filmmaker whose work has explored intersections of race, gender, sexuality, and class across the years, has become one of the few Black artists to be knighted by the Queen of England. On Thursday, the Queen revealed her 2022 Birthday Honours List, which includes news of members of all sectors of British society who have received special honors. Julien was knighted alongside the crime writer Ian Rankin, and Arlene Foster, the first minister of North Ireland, was made a dame. Among the other art-related figures to be knighted was Nicholas Coleridge, who is...
SOCIETY
OK! Magazine

TikTok Star Whose Face Got Discolored After A Chemical Peel Gets It Fixed By Dr. Jason Emer — Watch!

TikTok star Neyo White received a chemical peel that went wrong, but now he finally looks back to his old self, all thanks to Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer. White flew to Los Angeles, Calif., in March to see the well-known doctor, where he got several treatments to help with the discoloration on his face. "I went to an aesthetician to receive a chemical peel, and shortly after, my skin was damaged with a second degree burn. I am hoping to improve my skin and have my skin looking better than it ever has been. I am comfortable. I am...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
Variety

Golden Globes Update Eligibility Requirements; Studio Submissions Remain Optional for Awards Consideration

Click here to read the full article. Still working toward bringing back the Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has updated its eligibility requirements, now permitting a hybrid approach of in-person, DVD and online screenings of films. This takes effect on June 15. In addition, films do not have to be submitted via the Golden Globes submission website for awards consideration. Instead, the HFPA will add qualifying content to its eligibility list if studios, networks or streamers are not officially doing so. The eligibility period runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, for English language films, and Oct....
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Daily Checkout: How A Zendaya-Approved Serum Helped Our Social Media Producer Keep Acne At Bay— Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself. When she's not busy racking up awards for her role in Euphoria, appearing in in major film franchises, or slaying the red carpet, it seems Zendaya has managed...
SKIN CARE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

62K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy