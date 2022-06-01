T-Mobile Is Offering 20% Discount for Life to New Subscribers — What Are the Stipulations?

Consistently ranking near the top of “Best Cell Phone Plan ” lists, T-Mobile is known for great data plans and network speed. But the “Un-carrier,” as T-Mobile bills itself, is also known for its superb perks and discounts. The latest T-Mobile Insider deal is a “win-win” discount for existing subscribers and their friends .

See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

Find: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

Select current customers will receive a special email code enabling them to gift a permanent 20% discount to another person for switching over to T-Mobile, according to The T-Mo Report, a newsletter that reports on the carrier.

As a token of gratitude for referring, all Insiders will receive a $50 virtual prepaid MasterCard when their code is successfully redeemed by a friend.

Originally launched in 2017, the T-Mobile Insider Hookup was a limited-time promotion that had been tweaked over the years. Previously, discount codes were supplied to customers looking to switch their voice lines to T-Mobile. It was turned into a permanent program, and the current promotion puts the selection of new T-Mobile customers in the hands of existing subscribers.

POLL: Have You Skipped Any of These Essential Expenses Due to Rising Prices?

This offer is good for T-Mobile’s Magenta MAX plan only, and the 20% savings is for the life of the new customer’s plan. Magenta MAX is T-Mobile’s most popular plan and its first to have been expressly created for the 5G era.

According to The T-Mo Report, the new customer cannot be a current customer of T-Mobile or affiliated carriers such as MVNO and Sprint — they must port their phone from a competitor network. This discount is for standard-priced Magenta MAX rates only. Plans with discounts already applied, such as for 55+, military and first responder, are not eligible.

T-Mobile started sending codes to existing T-Mobile clients on May 24. The codes expire on August 24. Once you’ve been gifted a code by a friend, you can redeem it on the T-Mobile Insider website.

Mainly due to its 2020 acquisition of Sprint and its massive supply of mid-band airwaves, T-Mobile is now one of the industry leaders in 5G broadband cellular networks. Last year, PC Mag rated it the fastest overall mobile network.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : T-Mobile Is Offering 20% Discount for Life to New Subscribers — What Are the Stipulations?