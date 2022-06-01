ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island students walk out in support of Uvalde victims

By Carolyn Gusoff
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

Students in Old Bethpage walkout in honor of Uvalde victims 00:15

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- June 1 marks the start of Gun Violence Awareness Month , and Wednesday, hundreds of students walked out of a Long Island high school in protest, and grief.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, they say they are mobilizing for change, to make school a safe place.

Students poured out of Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School, united in frustration and fear. They call their walkout "a call to action."

"The generations before us keep promising every time there is a school shooting, this will never happen again. Change needs to happen. This will be the last time. And yet we haven't seen that change," said senior Jessica Knaster.

They were met with empty seats for the 19 students and two teachers lost last week in the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas .

The latest school shooting is prompting the question: How many more?

"We want this to stop. We should focus on that, not on what sets us apart on solving this. It's that we want this to be solved, we don't want us to be the country known for this," said senior Ashley Woo.

Last week, schools emptied in protest across the nation . Students say their concerns continually go unanswered by elected officials.

"It doesn't matter than 21 people died in Texas. There is still nothing that protects children nationally," said sophomore Yoav Muscal.

Teachers and administrators also joined the walkout, emphasizing the solution is not only about guns.

"When we talk about gun violence, we have to talk about mental health. There are not enough providers. There are not enough resources for our students, once we identify them in need our families, and it's really a problem," said Mary O'Meara, superintendent of Plainview-Old Bethpage School District. "It's who - we usually know who they are, but once we service them in school, there is no where else for them to go."

Tears flowed as the Uvalde children were named.

Students are urging leaders to find common ground, the status quo clearly not working. Four years after the same school walked out after the Parkland shooting.

"It's unfortunate we are in the same exact place we were four years ago," said Plainview-Old Bethpage JFK High School Principal Jim Murray.

"Students are realizing it's up to us to make this change," said Kaitlyn Roenzweig of Students Against Violence Everywhere.

"It's just sad we have to be doing this, just to have our voices heard," said senior Amy Brickel.

Students want their walkouts to send a message, but know their voices will be heard even louder when they turn 18 and vote.

This Friday is Gun Violence National Awareness Day, also known as "Wear Orange" day, founded to honor survivors and victims of gun violence.

Comments / 2

21-year-old shot to death in Ridgewood, Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the head overnight in Queens. It happened inside what witnesses described as a recording studio in Ridgewood. First responders were called around 1 a.m. to a building on Wyckoff Avenue off Summerfield Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
Upper Manhattan residents rally for gun violence awareness

NEW YORK -- Residents in Upper Manhattan rallied Friday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day.Dozens of people gathered for an evening vigil. They wore orange t-shirts in memory of gun violence victims and held signs saying, "Enough is enough."The rally was organized by New York state Sen. Robert Jackson's office in collaboration with the Uptown Gun Violence Prevention Task Force."This is about stopping the violence in our communities, stopping the violence in our country, and how do you stop that? By making it more stricter to ascertain and to certify to get a weapon," Jackson said.Protesters called for lawmakers in Washington to come together and pass stricter gun control laws.
Newtown, Conn., rallies for gun violence prevention

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- As protests against gun violence flooded the Tri-State Area on Friday for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, lawmakers and advocates returned to Newtown, Connecticut.On Dec. 14, 2012, 20 students and six educators were shot to death by a gunman at an elementary school there.Two communities are linked by the sharing of unspeakable pain. School shootings took place a decade apart in Newtown and Uvalde, Texas, and now in both places, there are calls for action.CBS2's Dave Carlin spoke to Mark Barden, co-founder and CEO of the Sandy Hook Promise Action Fund. His 7-year-old son, Daniel, was killed...
30th Annual Queens Pride Parade draws crowd of hundreds

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people lined the streets of Jackson Heights with rainbow flags Sunday to celebrate Pride Month at the 30th Annual Queens Pride Parade."It's an amazing day. We're all coming back together after two years, you know, since the pandemic," said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network.What organizers say is the biggest Pride event in Queens kicked off on 89th Street and 37th Avenue."We just want to show love," said Jeremiah Dormeus, who was marching with LaGuardia Community College. "It's important to show representation."There was music, dancing and marching, along with appearances from Mayor Eric Adams...
Police seek driver in deadly Bronx hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.Video shows a mangled car at Webster Avenue and East 168th Street in the Morrisania section.Investigators say around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the driver of a Chevrolet Traverse slammed into a TLC-licensed Toyota Camry at that intersection, causing both vehicles to crash into three unoccupied parked cars.Police say the driver of the Chevy got out of the car and ran away.The driver of the Toyota was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He's been identified as 45-year-old Robert Godwin, a livery driver from Queens.The investigation is ongoing.
3 sought in livery cab driver robbery in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police have released video of three individuals wanted for questioning in the robbery of a livery cab driver in the Bronx.It happened Wednesday night in the Wakefield section.Police say the driver was dropping off three individuals at a building on Barnes Avenue near East 231st Street around 10:30 p.m. when one of the individuals "simulated a firearm."The individual allegedly took about $500 from the driver before the three got out of the vehicle and ran into the building.The driver was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
104-year-old Conn. woman's dream to hold penguin comes true

FARMINGTON, Conn. -- A centenarian in Connecticut proved you are never too old to check things off your bucket list.Bertha Komor, age 104, always wanted to hold a penguin, and this week, she did just that.Her caregivers teamed up with Twilight Wish Connecticut to make her dreams come true right at her home."I didn't expect this. It's wonderful," Komor said. "Just petting the penguin and seeing him close up."Komor was asked about her secret to a long, happy life and marriage. She said she hasn't figured that out yet.
Authorities: Suspect dead after shooting N.J. police officer

WEST NEW YORK, N.J. -- Authorities say a suspect who shot a police officer in West New York is dead.The New Jersey Attorney General's office says uniformed officers were sent to a home on 59th Street near Palisade Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a domestic dispute.When officers arrived on the scene, officials say a suspect fired a weapon at the officers. One was shot.Two police officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. He was taken to Palisades Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The officer who was shot is expected to be OK.The identities of the suspect and the injured officer have not yet been released.Authorities say police found three firearms near the suspect at the scene of the shooting.The investigation is ongoing.
2 in custody following shooting near school in Chelsea

NEW YORK - Two people are in custody after a shooting in Chelsea. Thankfully nobody was injured, but two nearby schools did go into lockdown when shots were fired steps away from the entrance on West 18th Street. It all happened around 2 p.m. on Ninth Avenue. Witnesses say two men dressed in all black began shooting on the sidewalk. Police quickly responded and arrested two men. A parked bus giving out COVID vaccines was struck by bullets, but the worker inside was not injured. It's unclear if the gunmen intended to shoot the bus. Police say no one was hit in the shooting, but...
Mayor Adams names new gun violence prevention task force

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday named a new gun violence prevention task force, selecting a community organizer and long-time community-based violence interrupter as a co-chair.As CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains, the goal is to take a different approach than the NYPD.The move by the mayor comes at the start of the summer when the city traditionally experiences a dramatic spike in gun violence and more cops are put on the street to get guns, but the role of this task force is different. It's to prevent shootings before they take place using a variety of methods."You...
CDC downgrades NYC's COVID alert level

NEW YORK - New York's COVID numbers are down.The latest map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that New York City has moved from a high to medium alert level.The New York City Health Department still lists the city on a high alert, however, which means there is high community spread and masks are recommended indoors in any public indoor setting.COVID VACCINENew York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAXNew York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC vaccinations by zip codeNassau County more info hereSuffolk County more info hereWestchester County more info hereNew Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545Connecticut book online hereThe number of counties across the state considered to be a low level risk moved from nine to 25, and over the past seven-day period, the average COVID case rate has dropped 58 percent.Hospital admissions are also down to 20 percent.
Suffolk Police rolling out officer body cameras

NEW YORK -- Police reforms that swept through the country seemed to miss Suffolk County.Now, it's becoming one of the last large police departments in the nation to roll out body cameras for officers. As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Thursday, the goal is to increase accountability and trust. Not all police stops go smoothly, which is why soon, in Suffolk County, they'll all be recorded. All 1,600 patrol officer will be equipped with body-worn cameras. They'll be paid extra for wearing them and penalized for not turning them on when required. "There is no denying that cameras change everything by providing video...
Recent shark sightings prompt officials on Long Island to raise public awareness, discuss response

POINT LOOKOUT, N.Y. - After a Long Island fisherman took video of a struggling shark swept ashore on Memorial Day, local beachgoers responded. "Get out as soon as possible. Don't stay in the water, just run out," said beachgoer Jackie Alba. The Town of Hempstead wasted no time in preparing lifeguards and the public. "The last couple of years, we've had more shark sightings than we've probably seen in over a decade. Last week, a Mako shark washed ashore, just across the bridge, about 6-8 feet long," said Town of Hempstead Supervisor Donald Clavin. Chief lifeguards attended training over the winter on how best...
State lawmakers pass bill capping NYC classroom capacity

NEW YORK -- New York state lawmakers have passed a bill that will shrink the size of New York City public school classrooms.If signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul, the bill would cap the size of kindergarten through third grade classes to 20 students, fourth through eighth grade classrooms to 23 students, and high school classrooms to 25 students.The measure would be phased in over five years.Mayor Eric Adams is opposed to the bill, calling it an "unfunded mandate."
Gun Violence Awareness Month shines spotlight on epidemic

NEW YORK -- June 1 marks Gun Violence Awareness Month.Here in New York, mayors from around the state are coming together to fight the epidemic of gun violence in their cities.Mayor Eric Adams joined six other mayors to form a coalition that will partner with anti-violence advocates and faith leaders to address the problem and raise awareness.READ MORE: Spotlight on NYC shootings and finding solutions this Gun Violence Awareness MonthAs communities across the nation like Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, continue to mourn recent mass shootings, religious leaders in New York will deliver sermons this weekend in what's being called the...
Police: Arrest made in knifepoint rape at Bronx park

NEW YORK -- Police say they've arrested the man accused of raping a woman at knifepoint in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.Nineteen-year-old Christopher Martinez has been charged in the Tuesday morning attack.Investigators say Martinez pulled a knife on the victim and forced her into St. Mary's Park, where he raped her.Police say he also stole her debit card and made a $3 purchase at a bodega.
