Summit County, UT

Man arrested after assaulting pregnant mother in Kimball Junction apartment

 5 days ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah. — At approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Ute Blvd in Kimball Junction that involved a pregnant mother.

The woman reported that a 25-year-old Taylorsville man had entered her apartment through her balcony, initiated an argument, held her down against her will and proceeded to steal her cell phone so that she would not be able to call 911 before he left the area. The woman also reported that she was pregnant, and her two-year-old son was present during the incident, according the sheriff’s report.

After fleeing the scene, the 25-year-old male was then located in Taylorsville by the Taylorsville Police Department. Once a deputy was able to conduct an interview, it was determined that domestic violence did occur, and the Taylorsville man was the predominant aggressor. He was arrested for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges and booked into the Summit County Jail.


