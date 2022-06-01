ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Karl Kani’s Legendary ’90s Varsity Jacket is Making An Epic Comeback

By Bruce Goodwin II
 5 days ago

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

A s the style of the ’90s continues to find its way into millennials’ closets, Karl Kani has something special on the way.

Williams’ brand took off in the ’90s, and one of the most iconic pieces is the “KANI VARSITY” jacket that’s finally being brought into the new millennium with a limited release. The jacket is outfitted in premium black and red leather while the cuffs and colors pop with white detailing, among a gang of Karl Kani logos sewn throughout the good. Additionally, the back features a black panther basketball logo that reads 323 Sports beneath it.

Of the reissue, Kani says it’s to revive the culture and welcome the newcomers with a jacket that represents all the culture encompasses.

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

“This is a declaration of love to Brooklyn, for all those kids on the street hustling. For the ‘Kings and Queens’ who built the empire of hip-hop representing the whole culture – a statement – welcome to the club,” said Kani in a recent press release.

Named after the brand’s founder, Carl Williams started the brand in 1989 after initially being born in Costa Rica but growing up in Brooklyn, New York. As the culture of hip-hop and fashion became more prevalent, Williams wanted to marry the two to represent his love of the cultures. It began when he started to apprentice at his father’s company and would buy raw fabrics and eventually create outfits that no one else had. He’d eventually move to the West Coast to start a fashion career that had a bumpy start, leading to the brand being called Karl Kani. Karl is, of course, his first name with a K, and Kani was derived from Williams always asking himself, “Can I?” when en route to pursuing his dreams.

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

This go-’round, 100 jackets will be dropped on June 2 on the brand’s website and also in Europe on the Zalando Plus app. The leather patch jacket will be available in sizes small through XL for $1,500, and you can peep more pictures of the offering below.

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

Source: Karl Kani / Karl Kani

