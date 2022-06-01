Tua Tagovailoa Working on Avoiding Hits with this HIIT Workout

Courtesy of Muscle Milk

When discussing heading into his third year, it’s easy to see the excitement in the eyes of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Given how much focus the team has placed on the offensive side of the ball, there will be plenty of opportunities to showcase the work he’s put in this offseason.

In 13 games last season, Tua Tagovailoa threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions while completing 67.8 percent of his passes. Under new coach Mike McDaniel, the quarterback will now have Tyreek Hill and Cedric Wilson Jr. to throw to along with Jaylen Waddle. The transformation of the offense hasn’t gone unnoticed by the defense during OTAs and if everything clicks correctly, the Dolphins could be returning to the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season.

Muscle and Fitness spoke with Tagovailoa about the excitement around the team during OTAs and what the Muscle Milk athlete’s offseason checklist consisted of.

The Short Offseason For Tua Tagovailoa

We’ve been in the building a lot earlier than expected just because of the new head coach Mike McDaniel. We’ve been in the building since April 4, I believe, and we haven’t left. It was a really short offseason because when April 4 hit, we were all in the building and it’s probably the most guys I’ve seen in OTAs. I think the guys just want to feel out the coach, the system, and their coaches individually. Guys are excited and want to come into the building. They hear good things about our coaches, and they want a glimpse for themselves. I think that’s a testament to Mike McDaniel as well as the guys on his coaching staff.

I’m very excited. Everyone in the building is excited. The first couple of OTA practices that we’ve had against the defense have been real eye-openers for us as a team. You catch glimpses of how good we can be as a team, but football is one of the most humbling sports. You can never get too comfortable or too high because it will always find a way to humble you. We’re all really excited around here, but we just have to continue to take it one day at a time.

Tua Tagovailoa’s Offseason Goals

One of the biggest things for me was building my foundation back up from my feet to my core and then to my arm strength. A lot of what I did was tailored to helping me get my arm stronger and becoming more mobile. With having another system to learn — this is the third system — it was really about dialing in on this offensive system, really getting good at the verbiage, getting good at knowing where guys need to line up, and just being able to help guys in that sense. The transition to minicamp can be a lot easier with the guys being here for OTAs.

I have seen some improvements on being able to push the ball down the field once again. I honestly think it’s just practice. I wasn’t really able to push the ball down the field last year because we didn’t have plays specifically to push the ball down the field. A lot of plays that were called last year were meant for one person. Either this person is open, or the play might be dead. It’s a little different now. My second year was different than my rookie year and this year will be different than last year with how we go about doing things. I definitely feel a lot more confident being able to push the ball down the field. It’s going to be exciting.

The Offseason Schedule

Mondays are heavy leg days and then we do on-the-field work. We do footwork and we’re throwing. Tuesdays are more so for the long ball and it’s an upper-body day. We get our fieldwork done early in the morning at 7 a.m. We do footwork and we end up throwing long balls. It’s not just dropping back and throwing deep. It’s throwing the long ball off rhythm, rolling out to my right, and throwing deep. Wednesday is more of an active recovery day. Thursdays are heavy leg days and Friday is upper body again. Saturday is another active recovery day and we’re off on Sundays.

I’ve been very fortunate to be with Muscle Milk for roughly about three years. Not many people have this opportunity to say they have protein at their disposal after a workout. It’s played a big part in my regimen as far as after workouts, what I do as far as recovery and Muscle Milk has helped with that. You do ice baths and whatever after workouts, but for me, I always take my shake after. I know they don’t have the mocha flavor anymore, but they did just come with the peanut butter flavor and I’m excited to try that one.

Tua Tagovailoa: The Hail Mary HIIT Workout

Directions: Set a timer for 45 minutes, then perform the following circuit for as many rounds as possible.

Ab wheel rollout: 10 reps

10 reps Burpees: 12 reps

12 reps Ski jumps: 15 reps

15 reps Treadmill run: 60 seconds

60 seconds Rest 60 seconds

DB Bench Press: 10 reps

10 reps Pushup: 12 reps

12 reps DB Row: 15 reps (each side)

15 reps (each side) Wall sit: 60 seconds

60 seconds Biceps curl: 10 reps

10 reps Triceps extension: 12 reps

12 reps Dips: 15 reps

15 reps Plank: 60 seconds

