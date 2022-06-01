ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Matters founder selected to Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame

By El Paso Matters Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeteran journalist Robert Moore, the founder of El Paso Matters and former editor of the El Paso Times, is among four people who will be inducted into the Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame this summer. Moore, 61, is the first El Pasoan selected for the Texas Newspaper Foundation...

KRQE News 13

Five injured in Texas graduation party shooting

(KRQE) – There was another mass shooting in Texas overnight Friday at a graduation party in El Paso. The Socorro Police Department says five people were injured with two in critical condition. All of the victims appear to be between 15 and 19 years old. Police say there were roughly 50 people at the party. […]
EL PASO, TX
rrobserver.com

BLM New Mexico has new state director

Melanie Barnes, Bureau of Land Management New Mexico state director (Courtesy of BLM) Melanie Barnes first interacted with the Bureau of Land Management 18 years ago as a University of New Mexico graduate student researching restoration ecology. In May, Barnes stepped into the role of BLM New Mexico state director.
KTSM

Thousands show up to Sal y Limon Street Festival

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Tacos, tequila, and music took over Downtown El Paso on Saturday night with it’s Sal y Limon Street Festival. Thousands of people showed up to the festival that had a stage and dancefloor with couch lounges spread out on the pavement under the calm Saturday night sky. Many El Pasoans […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

What to look for in the 2022 New Mexico primary election

Get ready to cast your ballots because Election Day is right around the corner. There are a couple of key races that are going to be decided at the end of Tuesday night. First, we have the Republican candidate for governor. This race features former tv Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti, State Rep. Rebecca Dow, Greg Zanetti, Jay Block and Ethel Maharg.
KVIA ABC-7

Elderly man injured in far east El Paso plane crash

EL PASO, Texas - An 83-year-old man was injured in a plane crash in far east El Pao Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At around 9:30 a.m., a DPS spokesman said 83-year-old Edward Bernard was attempting to take off near Santa Fe Trail and Flager Street. Bernard then reportedly lost The post Elderly man injured in far east El Paso plane crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

This El Paso, Texas Mansion Just Dropped in Price by 23 Million Dollars

There aren't many people alive that wouldn't dream about having a home like this one currently for sale in El Paso, Texas. This mansion would cost much more than it's $2,500,000 asking price but there are lots of things inside this home that need some love or at least someone with deep pockets to come in and fix the place up a big. That is why this might be the most affordable mansion that is currently for sale in the country.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 3 – June 9

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 3 – June 9 around New Mexico. June 3 – June ArtWalk – This month’s ArtWAlk is featuring a new series of art exhibitions, performances, and outdoor parking lot and patio markets. Plus they are teaming up with the organizers from New Mexico’s Juneteenth Celebration to feature special performances and select artisans that will also be featured later this month for Juneteenth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Feds discuss New Mexico fentanyl busts, Operation Blue Crush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Representatives from the U.S. Marshal Service and several local police agencies are touting the results of a recent 90-day, statewide operation helping net guns and fentanyl pills. Agency leaders gathered for a news conference Friday, saying 310 people were arrested as part of the operation, removing at least 100 guns and roughly […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Officials: El Paso man threatened to commit robbery, murder over unemployment claim dispute

EL PASO, Texas – A man arrested on I-10 Wednesday had threatened to commit murder and robbery after failing to get unemployment benefits, according to documents obtained by ABC-7. Cesar Omar Hita, 47, was arrested after Texas Department of Public Safety Special Agents, Highway Patrol, and Homeland Security Investigations worked together to stop him in his vehicle on I-10.
EL PASO, TX
cntraveler.com

At this Albuquerque Restaurant, the Flavors of New Mexico's 19 Pueblos Come Together

Since long before the United States was even an idea, the southwestern landscape we now recognize as the state of New Mexico has been home to vibrant Indigenous communities that have known how to endure the conditions of the high desert. Before contact with European settlers in 1492, Pueblo tribes subsisted on foods only grown on this continent, like corn, beans, squash, and chiles, supplementing their diets with game and gathered wild foods like onions and berries. Major ancient cities, like the complex at the presently named Chaco Culture National Historical Park, prospered. “As self-governing, agrarian societies, the native peoples flourished, able to sustain their civilizations for centuries,” says Jon Ghahate, museum educator at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTSM

Defense shoots down evidence on day 4 of murder trial

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Evidence presented on Friday in the courtroom were items belonging to Ricardo Marquez, the man charged with Erika Gaytan’s murder. Today, both Ricardo Marquez’s brother, Roberto Marquez, and Detective John Armendariz, were called to the stand, giving their recollection of the weeks following Gaytan’s disappearance. Roberto Marquez said on the […]
EL PASO, TX
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: The U.S. Forest Service Is Responsible for the Largest Wildfire in Our State's History. New Mexicans Need Help.

The U.S. Forest Service is responsible for the enormous fire—the largest blaze in this state's history—and many residents are furious with the organization's negligence. "Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo says it was a “mindblow” that forest officials started the Hermits Peak Fire via a controlled burn gone wrong on a windy day in early April. Learning last week the Calf Canyon Fire erupted after a U.S. Forest Service “sleeper fire” in January was a second mindblow to the mayor and others." —Albuquerque Journal.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

