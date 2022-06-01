Nonprofit bookstore writing next chapter amid uncertainty

The Next Chapter Bookstore, housed by the nonprofit Our Neighbor Inc. to provide employment and skill-building opportunities to adults with disabilities, has moved one door down from its original space inside Gainesville’s Main Street Market. - photo by Rachel Estes

The Next Chapter Bookstore

Where: 118 Main St. SW, Gainesville

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

More info: ourneighbor.org/the-next-chapter-bookstore

True to its name, The Next Chapter Bookstore has turned a new page.

With the impending arrival of Peyton’s Pie Co. to Gainesville’s Main Street Market, the bookstore has relocated — but only by a few feet. It now operates just one door down from its original spot.

But that’s not the only plot twist in the bookstore’s story. Last fall, Don and Connie Rock, owner of Purchase Effect on the Gainesville square, took the reins of Next Chapter’s parent nonprofit, Our Neighbor Inc., as executive directors. They succeed longtime director Mary Margaret Calvert.

Since assuming the role, the Rocks have been working to curate an eclectic atmosphere with quality reading material inside the new — albeit smaller — space, which formerly served as the bookstore’s holding area for online book sales.

“We’re starting kind of from the beginning and going, ‘OK, what are the books that really sell?’” Connie Rock said. “Because our space is so small, we’re focusing on good, quality books.”

That focus is also honed on finding creative, out-of-the-box ways to keep Next Chapter from an unhappy ending.

“It’s been a tough few years for Our Neighbor Inc.,” Rock said. “(The bookstore) hasn’t been profitable, and we really need it to be, because it’s getting harder and harder to get grants and, for adults with disabilities, there’s just not that many options for them,” Rock said. “We need it to bring an income. The purpose of it initially was to give them an opportunity to interact with people, get social skills but also get job skills so that they can progress (and) move on to other things. We can still accomplish those things, we just really have to rethink our strategy.”

Rock said she wasn’t sure whether the bookstore’s difficulty in securing grant funding stemmed from economic conditions, an influx of grant applicants or the bookstore’s own qualifications for receiving funds.

“I think there’s a lot of factors to it,” she said.

The worst case scenario, Rock said, would be shuttering the bookstore and securing alternative employment opportunities for its employees — but Next Chapter is not yet to that point.

Rock said the organization has “a great board now who is actively involved. We’ve been meeting a lot to decide where do we want this to go. What’s it going to look like a year from now, two years from now, three years from now? We’re making some changes, but just like anything, you’ve got to adjust with the times.”

The changes stretch even as far as used book intake. Next Chapter continues to accept donations of gently used, pre-read books, but there are some specifications.

If you’re looking for a new home for your hardcover titles, Next Chapter is the place — but you’ll need to seek other accommodations for your unwanted paperbacks. Newer fiction, vintage and children’s books are a hot commodity right now, according to Rock, as are decorative, color-coordinated bundles.

Next Chapter is also working to build a larger volunteer base.

“That’s the key, to find a volunteer group, one, that’s passionate about adults with disabilities and, two, that’s passionate about books,” Rock said. “We’re really hoping to find that. We do have individuals that are involved, but it takes a lot of people.”

Those interested in lending a hand can stop by the bookstore and ask for manager Tammy Yawn or assistant manager Billy Burdette, or contact connierock@purchaseeffect.com.

Next Chapter’s hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Aside from helping out at the bookstore, Rock is seeking volunteers to facilitate cooking and music lessons at Our Neighbor’s men’s and women’s residences, both of which are within walking distance of the square.

Those who lack the time but not the monetary resources can make a donation online at ourneighbor.org.

In six months’ time, Rock hopes to see Next Chapter become a “destination location,” attracting visitors from Atlanta and elsewhere to grab a glass of wine and some morsels from its neighbors, Cork It and Sweet Magnolia’s, and settle in with a good book.

When visiting the bookstore, patrons are encouraged to strike up a conversation and get to know their friendly neighborhood booksellers.

“To shop and support is great, because we do need the financial help,” Rock said. “But when you’re in there, introduce yourself. Ask them how they’re doing, ask them about what they’re working on — the interaction is great for them, because they do cherish the relationships.”

This rings especially true for Burdette, who has been a fixture of the bookstore since 2003.

“Getting to talk to customers, big time,” he said when asked what his favorite part of manning the bookstore may be. “We’re almost like family.”

To learn more about The Next Chapter Bookstore’s mission, staff and events, follow the bookstore on Instagram @the.nextchapterbookstore.