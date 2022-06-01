ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Power’ Franchise Actor Shane Johnson Signs With Zero Gravity Management

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oq7c4_0fx8chrx00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Zero Gravity Management has signed actor Shane Johnson ( Power , Power Book II: Ghost ) for representation.

Johnson has been with Starz’s Power franchise since the first episode of its first series, which bears the same name. His character Cooper Saxe is a lawyer and FBI agent who worked alongside Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) to prosecute James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick)—a wealthy New York nightclub owner living a double life as a drug kingpin.

The actor has recently reprised his role as the antagonist on Starz’s spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost , which was renewed for a third season in December. Over the course of his career, the Washington native has also appeared on series including Scandal , Criminal Minds , Castle , NCIS , The Closer , Private Practice , Raising the Bar , Bones and Freaks and Geeks , among others.

He’s also been seen in such films as Saving Private Ryan and The Possession of Michael King , and continues to be represented by Geneva Bray at GVA Talent.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Tiger King’s’ Doc Antle Is Arrested By The FBI

Click here to read the full article. Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was featured on the first season of Netflix’s Tiger King, was arrested this afternoon by the FBI, according to multiple reports. The reasons for his arrest in Horry County, South Carolina were not disclosed. Antle, who was a magician before he founded his first private zoo, now owns and runs Myrtle Beach Safari which features big cats and other endangered species. In 2020, Antle was charged in Virginia with two felony counts related to wildlife trafficking. He has also been the subject of allegations about inappropriate relationships with minors. He was...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Deadline

Joe Biden Responds To Elon Musk’s “Super Bad Feeling” About The Economy: “Lots Of Luck On His Trip To The Moon”

Click here to read the full article. Joe Biden, touting a better-than-expected jobs report, responded to reports that Elon Musk has a “super bad feeling” about the economic outlook and that he wants to slash jobs at Tesla by 10%. “While Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment, overwhelmingly. I think Ford is increasing the investment in building new electric vehicles. Six thousand employees – union employees, I might add, in the Midwest. The former Chrysler Corporation, they also are making similar investments in electric vehicles. Intel is adding 20,000 new jobs making computer chips. So, you...
NFL
Deadline

Rapper ‘Trouble’ Shot And Killed At Atlanta Apartment Complex, Was 34

Click here to read the full article. Atlanta rapper Trouble, aka Mariel Semonte Orr, was shot and killed early Sunday at the Lake St. James Apartment complex in Conyers, Ga. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Orr was shot around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Deputies said Trouble was lying on the ground outside the apartments when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Def Jam, Troubles record label, anounced his death on Instagram. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to...
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

“Too Old And Lazy”: Official BBC Historian Slams Choice To Head British Regulator Ofcom

Click here to read the full article. Michael Grade may be one of the British television industry’s elder statesmen, but this does not necessarily make him the right person to lead the country’s TV regulator Ofcom, apparently. Professor Jean Seaton, the BBC’s official historian, labelled the 79-year-old former producer turned TV executive “too old to be chair of Ofcom, too lazy to be chair of Ofcom, too many conflicts of interest” at a panel to discuss the BBC’s future, which took place at Hay Festival on Saturday. The professor accused the government, which appointed Grade to the post, of “an enormous bullying...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise’s Highest Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office Crossing $300M Today – Monday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Monday AM: Top Gun: Maverick keeps breaking the sound barrier at the box office as the Tom Cruise movie saw its second weekend come in higher with $90M and a running U.S./Canada total of $295.6M. As we wrote all along, that’s a domestic record for Cruise and co-financier Skydance. In addition that -29% second weekend ease is the best for a movie that’s opened to $100M+. Nancy and I agree: Too soon to call an ultimate $1 billion on the Cruise movie, but besting his top grossing film worldwide, Mission: Impossible – Fallout at $791M is definitely in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Real’ Wraps Up Eight Seasons In Daytime; “There Was Never A Show That Looked Like Us”

Click here to read the full article. Another Telepictures talk show wrapped up a successful run in daytime today. The women of The Real — Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Garcelle Beauvais — said goodbye after eight seasons and 1,360 episodes in syndication. Eight days after Ellen DeGeneres bid farewell to her daytime audience of 19 seasons, the women of The Real let the tears flow as they looked back at some of their more memorable moments  — like when Love got a surprise visit from Idris Elba, Houghton’s wedding in Paris, the show’s interview with Michelle Obama,...
NFL
Deadline

Dr. Oz Wins Republican Primary In PA Senate Race After Opponent Concedes – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Dr. Oz is now the presumptive GOP candidate for the open U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, per Politico. Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick bowed out of the Republican primary which, while votes were cast weeks ago, has been held in limbo by Oz’s razor-thin lead of about 1,000 votes. The Donald Trump-backed Oz declared himself the winner about 10 days ago but, with the thin margin and votes still being counted, McCormick understandably believed he could win. Oz will face-off against Democratic nominee John Fetterman in November. You can watch McCormick’s concession speech below. https://t.co/00H88ooHTg —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

‘Andi Mack’ Actor Stoney Westmoreland Sentenced To Two Years In Federal Prison

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Stoney Westmoreland, charged with attempting to lure a minor into sex, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison and ten years of supervised release. Westmoreland copped a plea deal with prosecutors after the actor originally faced a ten year sentence,. But he was allowed to plead down to a lesser charge of  using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor. EARLIER: Stoney Westmoreland, who played the grandfather on Disney Channel sitcom Andi Mack until he was fired amid allegations of trying to arrange online to have sex with a 13-year-old, has been charged with...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omari Hardwick
Person
Ryan
Person
Michael King
Person
Tim Foley
Deadline

Back In Action: Johnny Depp To Make New Album With Rock Star Pal Jeff Beck After Court Victory

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp made a swift return to professional public life following his victory in his defamation lawsuit, with a spirited musical turn on stage in Gateshead, UK. The actor joined guitarist Jeff Beck for eight songs on Thursday evening, one night after the pair were spotted celebrating Depp’s legal win in a Newcastle pub, along with fellow musician Sam Fender. While Depp did not reference his legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard during the concert, Beck was heard exclaiming, “What a result.” And the revered musician and former Yardbirds star revealed Depp’s next career move,...
NFL
Deadline

Disney Hires Apple Vet Mark Bozon As Key Overseer Of Metaverse Push

Click here to read the full article. Mark Bozon, who spent 12 years at Apple in creative and gaming executive roles, has been hired by Disney in a senior post to help oversee the company’s push into the metaverse. With the title of VP, Next Generation Storytelling Creative Experiences, Bozon will build a team spanning the entire company to work on “interconnected consumer experiences across immersive new storytelling canvases.” He will collaborate with creative, technology, design, and strategy colleagues. Bozon was hired by Mike White, senior VP of Next Generation Storytelling & Consumer Experiences. Earlier this year, White was appointed to the role...
NFL
Deadline

Dave Smith Dies: Synthesizer Pioneer Whose Instruments Backed Michael Jackson, Kraftwerk, And More Was 72

Click here to read the full article. Dave Smith, an electronics pioneer whose creations of MIDI (Musical Instrument Digital Interface) and the Prophet 5 synthesizer revolutionized popular music, died in Detroit. He was 72 and experienced a heart attack while attending the Movement electronic music festival, which ran May 28-30. Smith began creating instruments in the mid-1970s while working in the aerospace industry. He bought a Minimoog synthesizer and built his own sequencer to program it. That became the Model 600, which allowed musicians to program melodic and rhythmic patterns. He founded his own company, Sequential Circuits, in 1974, and it is...
DETROIT, MI
Deadline

Ace!: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flying Past $500M Global Through Sunday

Click here to read the full article. SATURDAY UPDATE: Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is quite simply on a hypersonic tear. Tom Cruise is not only outdoing himself at domestic turnstiles, but continues to fly higher at the international box office. Friday’s number in 64 overseas markets was $19.6M, a drop of just 21% versus last Friday in the holdovers. The running offshore cume through Friday is $204.3M — this means that $500M global is clearly within sights through Sunday. Let’s first recall that TG:M is not yet out in Korea which is a huge Cruise market; it goes there June 23...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Zero Gravity#Freaks And Geeks#Power Franchise#Starz#Fbi#Castle#Ncis#Gva Talent
Deadline

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Chomps On $26M Through Friday As It Stomps To $50M+ Early Overseas Bow

Click here to read the full article. SATURDAY UPDATE: Universal/Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World Dominion is off to an early start at the international box office that’s landing in line with the previous two films of the rebooted franchise. Through Friday, the Colin Trevorrow-directed JWD has grossed $25.9M from 15 overseas markets. As noted yesterday (see below) Blue and the crew are eyeing a $50M+ opening across these initial plays. In like-for-likes and including previews, 2015’s Jurassic World did $47.3M while 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom came in at $59.8M. Korea continues to lead all of the 15 markets on the pic...
NFL
Deadline

CAA Signs Director & Actor Karena Evans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Multi-hyphenate Karena Evans has signed with CAA for representation. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada, the director-actor hit the spotlight in 2018 by starring in the critically acclaimed Firecrackers, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. She also directed several of music videos that year for Drake, Coldplay, and SZA. Since then, Evans helmed the pilot episode of P-Valley, the first two episodes of Gossip Girl, episodes of Snowfall and Y: The Last Man, and, most recently, Dead Ringers. Evans won Video Director of The Year at the 2019 BET Awards and 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Justified’ Creatives Look Back At The Magic Behind Hit FX Series—ATX

Click here to read the full article. Justified creator Graham Yost led the series’ creatives reunion panel at ATX Festival on Saturday afternoon where fans were treated to secrets from the writer’s room. Joining Yost for the special celebration were executive producer and director Michael Dinner and writer/producers Taylor Elmore, Dave Andron, Chris Provenzano, Benjamin Cavell, Ingrid Escajeda, VJ Boyd, and Wendy Calhoun. The series, following lawman Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), ran for 6 seasons on FX from 2010 until 2015. Earlier this year, a limited series sequel Justified: City Primeval was announced by the network which is currently three weeks...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Mariah Carey Sued For “All I Want For Christmas Is You” By Louisiana Country Songwriter

Click here to read the full article. One of the most popular holiday songs of all time is being legally challenged by a country music songwriter who claims copyright infringement over “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Mariah Carey and co-writer Walter Afansieff are named in the lawsuit by songwriter Andy Stone, who claims his “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Vince Vance & the Valiants from 1989 is being infringed. Stone filed his papers in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Louisiana. While the songs have the same title, there is only a hint of...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Kevin Hart To EP Comedy Series Inspired By His Time As Sneaker Salesman In Works At Peacock From Dan Levy

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Before Kevin Hart was a top comedian, a global movie star and a media mogul, he was a lost 20-year-old in Philly working at a sneaker shop in a 90s mall. That early chapter in Hart’s life is the inspiration for True To Size, a half-hour single camera comedy, which, in a competitive situation, has landed at Peacock for development. The project hails from stand-up comedian and writer Dan Levy (The Goldbergs), Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat Productions, Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures Television, where Robinson and his DRP Productions are based. Hart has spoken openly...
NFL
Deadline

Peter Tolan Comedy Pilot ‘Belated’ Starring Kal Penn Not Moving Forward At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX has opted not to move forward with Belated, Peter Tolan’s comedy pilot starring Kal Penn, Deadline has confirmed. Tolan, co-creator of FX’s Rescue Me, wrote, directed and executive produced the semi-autobiographical pilot, with Nick Alford of Cloudland also executive producing for FX Productions. In addition to Penn, cast included Ellie Taylor, Kaden Kearney, Amir Bageria and EaeMya ThynGi. The half-hour comedy followed an unexpected intergenerational friendship between Sachin (Penn), a recently out man in his 40s, and Clay (Kearney), a 17-year-old trans teen, as Sachin and his ex-wife (Taylor) and children (Bageria and ThynGi) attempted to find...
NFL
Deadline

Sheryl Sandberg Leaving Meta Platforms, Formerly Facebook, Because of Company Investigation, Burnout – WSJ Report

Click here to read the full article. The Wall St. Journal is reporting that Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg may have been prompted in part to give up her position because of a company investigation into her activities, including a review of her use of corporate resources to help plan her upcoming wedding. As of May, the review was ongoing, the WSJ said. The investigation is also looking into allegations that Sandberg pressured the U.K.’s Daily Mail to “shelve” an article about Sandberg’s former boyfriend, Activision Blizzard Inc. CEO Bobby Kotick, and a 2014 temporary restraining order against him. “None of this...
NFL
Deadline

Author Joyce Maynard Reveals Why She ‘Couldn’t Turn Off’ Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial

Click here to read the full article. In an essay for OprahDaily.com, author Joyce Maynard has revealed her fascination with the just-concluded defamation trail of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Her surprising conclusion: someone abused Heard. Just not Depp. Maynard knows about tempestuous relationships. She released a 1998 memoir, At Home in the World, detailing her abusive live-in situation with iconic Catcher in the Rye author J.D. Salinger. She was villified for writing about the notoriously private Salinger, and accused of trying to vengefully destroy him, much as Heard was portrayed. Given that background, Maynard came into the trial coverage with her...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy