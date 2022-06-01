‘Power’ Franchise Actor Shane Johnson Signs With Zero Gravity Management

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Zero Gravity Management has signed actor Shane Johnson ( Power , Power Book II: Ghost ) for representation.

Johnson has been with Starz’s Power franchise since the first episode of its first series, which bears the same name. His character Cooper Saxe is a lawyer and FBI agent who worked alongside Assistant United States Attorney Angela Valdes (Lela Loren) to prosecute James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick)—a wealthy New York nightclub owner living a double life as a drug kingpin.

The actor has recently reprised his role as the antagonist on Starz’s spin-off series Power Book II: Ghost , which was renewed for a third season in December. Over the course of his career, the Washington native has also appeared on series including Scandal , Criminal Minds , Castle , NCIS , The Closer , Private Practice , Raising the Bar , Bones and Freaks and Geeks , among others.

He’s also been seen in such films as Saving Private Ryan and The Possession of Michael King , and continues to be represented by Geneva Bray at GVA Talent.