Phoebe advances LTACH plan

By Vince Lennon
southgatv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, GA – Phoebe plans to transform part of its Phoebe North campus into a long-term acute care hospital (LTACH), filling a significant healthcare need in the community. “One goal of our Phoebe Focus initiative that we unveiled in 2019 was to use our Phoebe North campus to expand post-acute care...

