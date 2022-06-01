Phoebe advances LTACH plan

Editor’s Note: Several weeks ago I wrote a column that essentially accused the Albany City Commission of being unethical in its failure to follow through on an agreement the city reached with South Georgia Rails to Trails to complete a 13.6-mile trail from downtown Albany to the city of Sasser in exchange for access to rights-of-way along a trail bed that allowed the city to expand its utilities reach. After that column appeared, I was contacted by a number of people who told me that my accusations were not founded in fact and that I should dig deeper. Those calls led me to research the details of this agreement and the circumstances surrounding it. Suffice it to say the issue is much more detailed than I was initially given to assume. After talking with many people involved with the issue and poring over materials received through Open Records requests from City Attorney Nathan Davis and his hard-working office staff, I have decided to undertake a series of articles that better explains the issue. This is the first in that series.

