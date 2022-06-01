ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, LA

Henderson construction causing safety concerns for residents

By Tre Francis
 5 days ago
It's been five years since a portion of the road collapsed, but a portion of the Levee Road remains closed.

According to DOTD they're currently working on repairing a lane failure on Henderson Levee road.

Some say the one-way signals could cause accidents and some business owners say it's been tough on revenue.

"Doing construction you only have one lane have the time nobody wants to wait their turn so they cut you off. I can't tell you how many times I've seen people going past the red light just because they don't want to wait. So that's just an accident waiting to happen that's all that is,” resident Candi Huval said.

Some residents say the signals near the Henderson Levee Rd. construction could cause some drivers to be impatient nearly causing a head-on collision.

"Your red light stays on three minutes, that’s bull. I have counted. It stays red way longer than three minutes But what can you do but wait for the other person to pass,” another resident said.

Co-owner of Amy’s Easy Mart, Amhed Khady, says the construction has caused some regular customers to take alternate routes.

"We don't get to see the customers that we usually see back then before they close that bridge. And now it's harder to see those people because there’s no way to get here like how it used to be,” Khady said.

Spokesperson of DOTD Deidra Druilhet says everyone should be cautious of the changes. And says the signals are timed to give vehicles enough time to safely pass.

"We're only operating with one lane and we've got bi-directional traffic coming. And so with that, of course, you're going to see maybe some delays of traffic or people may have to take some lengthy detours. But of course, the ultimate goal is making sure that the traveling public is safe,’ Druilhet said.

Construction is expected to be completed by December of 2022.

theadvocate.com

A plant worker from Prairieville died in a gas leak. Here's what investigators say went wrong.

Jason Derousselle's co-worker heard a sound, the release of hydrogen fluoride and then screams. When the co-worker at Honeywell in Geismar turned around and called for Jason, all he could see was one of Derousselle's blue gloves sticking out of a toxic cloud emanating from what was later determined to be a faulty valve gasket, according to a state investigative report.
