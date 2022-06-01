ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox lead BET Awards nominations

 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doja Cat could make the BET Awards her world later this month. The chart-topping performer scored six nominations...

The Independent

Love Island 2022 – live updates: New contestants enter Spanish villa ahead of ITV2 show launch

It only feels like yesterday that Millie and Liam won Love Island in August 2021. But tonight (6 June), the ITV2 series is returning with a new batch of contestants who will enter the Spanish villa in the hopes of finding romance or, at the very least, getting a nice suntan.Fans of the show – or those deciding to get involved for the first time – are preparing to meet the hopefuls, who will be introduced by presenter Laura Whitmore and narrator Iain Sterling.One thing’s for certain; the launch episode will take on a different form. In a new clip, it’s revealed that the public will choose which contestants couple up as opposed to the contestants themselves.Find all the updates from the build-up to the launch show below
TV SERIES
UPI News

Twice's Nayeon shares trailer for 'Im Nayeon' solo EP

June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing her solo debut. The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a trailer and release schedule for her debut solo EP, Im Nayeon, on Monday. The trailer for Im Nayeon shows Nayeon take the stage under...
CELEBRITIES

