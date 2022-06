After the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, Trey Ganem and his son, Billy Ganem, of SoulShine Industries in Edna, Texas, were approached about providing caskets for the victims. The Ganems agreed, met with the families of the victims to discuss what designs would match the victim’s interests, and worked over the weekend to produce 19 custom caskets.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO