Morial Convention Center completes $20 million upgrade project

Recon found multiple areas of circulation and no closed low level circulation with Potential Tropical Cyclone One. In fact it is hard to find the center. It looks more like an elongated trough. Winds are up to 40 mph, and it likely will not get any stronger before it moves onshore in South Florida. The system is dealing with dry air and strong winds aloft. Wind shear is as high as 50 mph. That is not conducive to development. The system will move onshore in Florida Saturday morning, cross the Peninsula and then move offshore Saturday afternoon. it may get a little stronger in the Atlantic. We have a stalled boundary over the area. That may cause some rain to fire up Saturday. Highs will be near 90 to the low 90s. Some rain possible along the Coast Sunday. Highs near 90 to the low 90s. Hotter next week as an upper high builds over the area. Highs climb into the low to mid 90s. 10% rain if that.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO