New Orleans, LA

Morial Convention Center completes $20 million upgrade project

By Aubry Killion
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The Morial Convention Center in New Orleans just completed a $20 million project to enhance energy updates at the convention center. Major upgrades were made to lighting, heating, ventilation and...

www.wdsu.com

WDSU

High cleanup costs leave New Orleans' Pride plans in limbo

NEW ORLEANS — Organizers of New Orleans' Pride parade spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic waiting to resume their annual tradition down the Marigny and French Quarter streets. But trash woes may prevent them from rolling. Under city rules, parades cannot happen unless organizers hire a garbage clean up...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Sunny and hot weekend

NEW ORLEANS — A hot and humid day is underway in southeast Louisiana. Temperatures are warming up quickly and highs will be 89-93 degrees. The UV index is "extreme" at 11. Rain chances are low at 10%. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be 66-76 degrees.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Potential Tropical Cyclone One is NOT Organized

Recon found multiple areas of circulation and no closed low level circulation with Potential Tropical Cyclone One. In fact it is hard to find the center. It looks more like an elongated trough. Winds are up to 40 mph, and it likely will not get any stronger before it moves onshore in South Florida. The system is dealing with dry air and strong winds aloft. Wind shear is as high as 50 mph. That is not conducive to development. The system will move onshore in Florida Saturday morning, cross the Peninsula and then move offshore Saturday afternoon. it may get a little stronger in the Atlantic. We have a stalled boundary over the area. That may cause some rain to fire up Saturday. Highs will be near 90 to the low 90s. Some rain possible along the Coast Sunday. Highs near 90 to the low 90s. Hotter next week as an upper high builds over the area. Highs climb into the low to mid 90s. 10% rain if that.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

New Orleans based doctor working to help trauma patients in Ukraine

MarkAlain Dery is an infectious disease physician at Access Health Louisiana but has spent the past month helping transport and treat trauma victims in Ukraine. Dery is also helping teach Ukrainian physicians on the ground ways to administer treatment themselves while in a non-hospital setting. He says he's doing it because he is inspired by the will of the Ukrainian people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hot day with 30% rain

NEW ORLEANS — A hot day is in store! Highs will be 90-93 degrees. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today. It's not a washout, and many will stay dry. Those who stay dry need to be aware of the sun - there is an "extreme" UV index later this afternoon. Winds today will mainly be out of the NNE at 5-10 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tulane University issues warning about police presence in area

NEW ORLEANS — The Tulane University Office of Emergency Preparedness and Response issued an alert Saturday, asking people to avoid the area of Ben Weiner and Claiborne Avenue due to police activity. The alert was issued just after 11 a.m. and the all clear has since been given. No...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Blood drive scheduled Saturday for New Orleans DJ's husband injured in shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans deejay's husband who is still recovering in the hospital after being shot four times last month is in need of blood. WWOZ's Leslie Cooper said her husband was shot on May 23 at their Gentilly home after there was a knock on her door. Cooper said her husband, Joe, answered the door. He was then shot trying to keep the person from entering their home.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Bicyclist hit, killed on I-10 Service Road

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a 46-year-old bicyclist. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on I-10 Service Road before Mayo Boulevard. Investigators say a 31-year-old man was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on I-10 Service Road when he hit...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Southeastern Falls in NCAA Regional Opener at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. — An 11-run first inning propelled top-seeded Auburn to a 19-7 victory over No. 4 seed Southeastern Louisiana University on the opening day of the NCAA Baseball Auburn Regional Friday night at Plainsman Park. Southeastern (30-30), making its sixth regional appearance as a Division I member and...
AUBURN, AL

