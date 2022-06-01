ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Oscars Slap, Wants Will Smith and Chris Rock to 'Talk This Out and Reconcile'

By Andy Swift
 5 days ago
For the first time since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March, Jada Pinkett Smith is directly addressing the controversy in a new episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk .

As you likely recall — either from watching the incident live, or from the media’s incessant replay of the footage — the slap was in response to a joke Rock made about Pinkett Smith being bald; she had previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia.

“My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” Pinkett Smith says of her husband and Rock. “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

This latest Red Table Talk episode, which focuses specifically on alopecia, was inspired by the response Pinkett Smith received from women around the world following the incident at the Oscars.

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories,” she says atop the episode. “I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Pinkett Smith previously alluded to the controversy, posting an image on Instagram that read “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it.”

Not only did Smith resign from the Academy after the incident, but the actor has also been banned from attending Oscar ceremonies for the next 10 years.

Christopher Sykes
4d ago

I think some people just need to mine their own there's too much happening in the world right now I feel like if you are not going to be positive then why bring the negative I feel like Satan big enough.don't bring more destruction to the world

Paula Lietke
4d ago

oh please when Jada instigated the issue prior awards. I think she's needs therapy. she's in denial of herself.

Bill Sweeney
4d ago

I want smith to go the prison. He intentionally attacked and assaulted a man in front of 20 million people. that was you me we'd be in a cell

Will Smith
Jada Pinkett
Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith
Jerrod Carmichael
