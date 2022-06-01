ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, AL

Attempted murder charge for Alabama woman who crashed semi-truck into trailer home

By Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
A 56-year-old Piedmont, Ala., woman is accused of trying to kill her boyfriend by driving an “international commercial truck” into a trailer home when he and two other people were inside.

The Piedmont Police Department posted on Facebook Tuesday that the alleged driver was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault following the incident.

“There was a domestic argument that occurred between Rhonda D. Young and her boyfriend that lead to her crashing her truck into the front of the mobile home,” Police Chief Nathan Johnson wrote.

The unidentified victim was treated in an area hospital, according to police, who report the other two people in the home were uninjured, but had been put “in great danger of harm during the event.”

Young’s bond was set at just under $80,000. She was jailed Monday morning, according to Crimeonline.com , which posted a photo of what appears to be the trailer-less semi-tractor used in the alleged murder attempt. Consumer research firm J.D. Power writes that driving a truck that’s not carrying cargo is called “ bobtailing .”

Cops said there would be no further information during their ongoing investigation of the crash.

