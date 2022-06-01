ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Another Spring’ Acquired by Taskovski Films Ahead of Karlovy Vary Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

By Leo Barraclough
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
London-based world sales agent Taskovski Films has acquired Mladen Kovačević’s “Another Spring,” which will have its world premiere at Karlovy Vary Intl. Film Festival in its new competition section, Proxima.

The film addresses the campaign to eradicate smallpox, one of the major medical achievements of human history. It was the world’s deadliest disease, killing almost 500 million people in the 20th century alone. The film focuses on the battle against the epidemic in Yugoslavia in 1972, one of the most horrifying and inspiring chapters in the eradication of the disease.

“Another Spring” is a medical thriller constructed from archive footage from the spring of 1972, when the smallpox virus was brought into Yugoslavia from a bazaar in Iraq. The disease was spreading for a month before it was discovered in Kosovo, while in Belgrade it remained undetected even when the first patients started dying.

Kovačević has directed four films: “Unplugged” (2013), which world premiered at Visions du Réel, “Wall of Death and All That” (2016), which also world premiered at Visions du Réel, “4 Years in 10 Minutes” (2018), which received a Special Mention at Visions du Réel, and “Merry Christmas, Yiwu” (2020), which world premiered at Rotterdam, and won best documentary at Sarajevo.

“Mladen Kovačević’s poetic approach is rooted in simplicity of realism; his films explore various styles with idiosyncratic dramatic structures and the unconventional approach to naturalistic esthetics,” Taskovski said.

The producer is Iva Plemić Divjak at Horopter Film Production.

Variety first reported on the project when it was at the work-in-progress stage at Visions du Reel.

Variety

Can Mick Jagger and Keith Urban Disrupt the Traditional Emmy Race for Original Song?

Click here to read the full article. The music branch of Emmy voters is not always impressed by big names. Take last year, when Beyonce, Cher, H.E.R. and even Bruce Springsteen had songs in the mix for consideration Voters ignored them, shutting out superstars in favor of composers and songwriters within the. World of TV. What does that mean for this year’s race? Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who were early frontrunners last year and ultimately won with “WandaVision’s” “Agatha All Along,” return this time with another earworm, “You Are the Music” for Apple TV+’s animated comedy “Central Park.” Anderson-Lopez came...
MUSIC
Variety

Post Malone Gets Depressed, Really Depressed, in the Sour But Still Engaging ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. It’s hard to remember any performer who been so on top of the world as Post Malone who has gone to such lengths to convince us he’s bottoming out as Malone does in “Twelve Carat Toothache,” his fourth album. It’s a common lyrical trope that success breeds discontentment, and Malone has already trod some of that territory — four years and two albums ago, he was telling us he was “Rich & Sad.” But that song almost seems like a feint compared to where he’s at now. “Toothache” finds him probably richer but...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Blue Ant International Buys Distributor Drive Media Rights in Major U.K. Acquisition (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Canada’s Blue Ant International has made one of its most ambitious acquisitions to date, taking 100% ownership of U.K.-based distributor Drive Media Rights, Variety can reveal. The deal comes as the distribution arm of Toronto-headquartered Blue Ant Media continues to grow in the U.K. and form new creative relationships, while expanding its pre-sales capacity — a crucial engine for growth among TV distributors looking to get in earlier on projects. Drive Media Rights is a well-respected financing, co-production and sales business set up in 2013 by Ben Barrett and Lilla Hurst. Based in London, the...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Pitched Miles Teller to Tom Cruise Using a Photoshopped Mustache

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun: Maverick” reunites filmmaker Joseph Kosinski with Tom Cruise after their work together on “Oblivion,” but that’s not the director’s only reunion in the film. Kosinski also re-teamed with Miles Teller, who earned acclaim for the director’s under-seen “Only the Brave” and has a role in his upcoming Netflix movie “Spiderhead.” Teller stars in the “Top Gun” sequel as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. The “Whiplash” star was at the top of Kosinski’s mind when he was mapping out the story for “Maverick.” “I was actually in...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount+ Announces ‘All Star Shore’ Cast, Includes Members of Bachelor Nation, ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Drag Race’

Click here to read the full article. For the first time, stars of multiple reality shows on numerous networks are coming together for a new competition series. “All Star Shore,” produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is set to premiere on Paramount+ on June 29. The show includes cast members from ABC’s Bachelor Nation, Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore” and “Rio Shore;” VH1’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and CBS-turned-Peacock’s “Love Island.” The cast will live “at the ultimate shore hose” in the Canary Islands and compete in party-style challenges, including “Party Pong” and “Shots and Found,” battling for...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Westworld’ Star James Marsden Set to Return to the HBO Series for Season 4

Click here to read the full article. James Marsden, who starred in the first season of HBO’s “Westworld” and recurred in its second season, is coming back. The network announced the news on Saturday at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, where Marsden made a surprise appearance during a panel promoting the show’s Season 4. Also as part of the panel, HBO released key art for the new season, which returns Sunday, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Panelists included Lisa Joy (Co-Creator, Writer, Director, and Executive Producer), Alison Schapker (Writer and Executive Producer), and stars Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke...
Variety

Confederate Imagery Banned at CMA Festival

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who wants to foster the tandem promotion of racism and sedition will have to do it somewhere other than the CMA Festival. The annual gathering has declared that Confederate flag imagery will be banned at the biggest country music festival in the world, which will take place in Nashville June 9-14. The CMA Festival becomes the second large country music festival to institute such a ban, following the Stagecoach Festival April 29-May 1, which also made headlines for putting the flag and associated racially charged imagery on the nixed list. As in that earlier...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

The Best Projectors to Buy on Amazon Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a foregone conclusion that retail giant Amazon is a great source if you’re looking to score a new projector. Of course it is – Amazon is a great source for, well, everything. If you’re projector-shopping, be prepared to go down a deep rabbit hole indeed. Our cursory search on Amazon showed over 2,000 results. Who has time for that? Thankfully, we’re providing you with a useful Amazon projectors cheat sheet. Here are six...
RETAIL
Variety

