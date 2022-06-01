ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Nick Cannon Visits North Carolina To Honor 102-Year-Old Great Grandmother

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Nick Cannon recently stopped by North Carolina to celebrate his great-grandmother, and it's as sweet as it sounds.

The Masked Singer host arrived in Kannapolis over the weekend to celebrate his 102-year-old great-grandmother Corinne Cannon as she was recognized by her community, per WCNC . Both Cannon and his father were on hand for the event.

In addition to getting some love from her family, Corinne was also recognized by her alma mater Barber-Scotia College, a private HBCU in Concord. She was also honored by local leaders like Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles for her work around the community as a supporter of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s. According to the Independent Tribune , she was the first Black woman to be hired at the segregated Cannon Mills Plant in 1963.

The host of Wild 'N Out also spent some quality time with another — much younger — family member recently when got some family time with 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen Cannon .

"Moments like this make it all worth it!" he captioned a sweet photo of him giving his smiling daughter a kiss on her cheek.

Cannon has welcomed seven children and is currently expecting the arrival of his eighth with Brie Tiesi . He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey ; Powerful and 5-year-old Golden with Brittany Bell ; and 11-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa . His 5-month-old son Zen , whom he shared with Alyssa Scott , passed away from brain cancer in December 2021.

JOANNE SCHERMERHORN
3d ago

If you. can't find something nice to say about other's than don't care and say it at all LEARN TO BE KIND,RESPECTFUL,LIVE,LAUGH,LOVE, MR NICK CANNON and his grandma welcome to NC and many blessings and love ❤️ and good health happiness 😊

