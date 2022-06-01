District 11 softball playoffs: Whitehall stages ‘Sweet 16′ party by collecting 16 hits in semifinal win over Parkland

Whitehall batter Madison Lasko approaches the plate after hitting a homerun against Northampton on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Northampton Area High School. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Whitehall assistant coach Ed Stinner spent years as an assistant at Parkland and helped the Trojans win two state championships — including one when his daughter Deanna was the pitcher.

Taylor Knappenberger, another Zephyrs assistant, was the starting third baseman on a state championship team at Parkland.

Few know the Trojans’ way to success better than Stinner and Knappenberger.

Those two and the rest of the Whitehall coaching staff worked on a plan for Tuesday night’s District 11 Class 6A semifinal against Parkland at Patriots Park and the players executed the plan to perfection.

It produced 16 hits and nine runs against a Trojans team that had allowed just eight runs total in the six-game win streak it had going into the semifinals.

Whitehall built leads of 3-0, 6-3, and 9-4 and held off Eastern Pennsylvania Conference champion and No. 1-seeded Parkland for a compelling 9-7 victory that returns the Zephyrs to the District 11 6A finals and the state tournament for a third consecutive season.

No. 4-seeded Whitehall (16-7) will play No. 2 seed Northampton at 7 p.m. Thursday back at Pates Park for the 6A gold. Regardless of what happens, both teams will play in the PIAA tournament that begins Monday.

“I knew with these girls and the fight that they have, if we could just play with that effort and energy we could create the bedlam that has become our motto,” first-year Zephyrs coach Jeff Vivian said. “There are not a lot of teams that get comfortable playing in that environment but we kind of function in our dysfunction and we’re at home in bedlam. We enjoy making chaos and making people uncomfortable.”

Certainly, the Parkland defense and ace pitcher Ashlyn Hillanbrand, a first-team all-EPC selection, could never get comfortable against a Whitehall lineup that she tamed earlier this season in 3-2 and 4-2 wins.

Vivian gave credit not only to the players but to his assistants Stinner, Knappenberger, Tim Cunningham, and Kevin Hutter.

“They were all helping and this wouldn’t have happened without either part of the recipe,” Vivian said. “We knew that we had to be ready for her to throw the outside pitches that Parkland always likes to throw. But we also had to be ready because she’s good enough to move the ball in and out. The focus was on the outside, but we had to be ready to throw our hands at anything she was going to throw over the plate inside or out.”

Vivian said the girls bought into the approach and worked hard to get ready.

“They made the adjustments and Ed had them doing all sorts of crazy things to get their swing down,” Vivian said. “It was a beautiful thing to watch.”

Whitehall went to work immediately as the first five hitters of the game had hits. Mackenzie Laub tripled in the first run, Maddie Lasko doubled in the second and Kassy Aquino singled in the third.

Parkland fought to tie the game on Morgan Schultz-Stuardi’s three-run double in the second, but there was no stopping the Zephyrs offense.

Aquino delivered the go-ahead runs with a two-run double and Aubrey Steiner tripled in another to make 6-3.

Parkland got a run back in the fifth, but the Zephyrs countered with their third three-run inning of the game in the sixth when Lasko tacked on a two-run single and Aquino got another RBI on a groundout.

Aquino’s task from there was to hold down Parkland. The Trojans got a run-scoring double from Lucia Ruimy and a two-run single by Allison Hunsberger, but Aquino bounced back to retire the last four hitters she faced.

Aquino had four RBIs and battery mate Lasko drove in three runs. Lasko and Luab each had three hits. All nine players in Whitehall’s starting lineup had at least one hit and all but either scored or drove in a run.

“It just feels like a lot of pressure off our backs,” Aquino said. “No one believed in us, but we’ve just kept going. We had a plan coming in and we knew what [Hillanbrand] was going to do. She was going to put it outside and we had a plan to take it to right or right-center.”

Aquino said while the win over Parkland was exciting, the Zephyrs want a championship.

“Our team is really special,” Aquino said. “We have a bond and we want a district title. We want to make sure the seniors go out with a bang.”

Parkland coach Barry Search was sad for his kids who he enjoyed working with.

“I’m so proud of what the kids have done all season,” he said after the Trojans finished 18-6 after starting 0-2. “We were one or two plays away tonight, but that’s the way it is. That’s softball. Hats off to Whitehall. They played hard, and they played well. But it’s sad to see our group, including six senior starters, go because I couldn’t wait to get to practice every day. They exceeded expectations and we had no issues whatsoever. People say kids aren’t what they used to be but these kids were as good as any I’ve ever had. I didn’t have to worry about them. I knew they’d be there every day ready to go.”

