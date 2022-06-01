The Uvalde shooting details that officials have retracted

It's tick season, and we hope you avoid picking up any bloodsucking hitchhikers as you enjoy the outdoors.But if you find one, don't throw it out: Send your creepy crawlies to Ohio State and contribute to science.Why it matters: The specimens will help researchers track concentrations of ticks and tick-borne pathogens throughout Ohio. The data is shared with the Ohio Department of Health's Zoonotic Disease Program.How it works: If you or someone you know is bitten (pets included!), visit this website for instructions on how to remove and kill the tick and mail it.Be smart: If you develop any unusual symptoms, seek medical attention instead and bring the tick with you.The big picture: Ticks — and the diseases they carry — are on the rise in Ohio, according to Ohio State's College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.That trend is expected to continue because of climate change, which is allowing the arachnids to survive in new habitats and on new hosts.By the numbers: The Buckeye State had just one tick species of medical concern 20 years ago. Now there are five, with two discovered in 2020.

OHIO STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO