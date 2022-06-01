ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial of Fox executives in FIFA case reset for Jan. 12

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

The trial of two former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives and a sports marketing company on charges related to a U.S government investigation of corruption in soccer was postponed again, this time to Jan. 12.

U.S. District Judge Pamela Chen in Brooklyn announced the new schedule Wednesday. The trial was to have started May 23 but Chen said last month that she was putting it off until Jan. 3 . The government disclosed additional discovery documents, and the schedules of Chen and lawyers involved in the case prevented an earlier date.

Under the latest schedule, potential jurors will fill out questionnaires on Jan. 5 and 6, the sides are to file challenges by Jan. 11 and jury selection will start the following day.

Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged in March 2020 as part of an alleged scheme related to rights to the Copa Libertadores soccer tournament, South America’s club championship. The Uruguayan sports marketing company Full Play Group SA also was charged.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty .

Lopez, Martinez and Full Play are charged with one count of wire fraud conspiracy, 11 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy in connection with the Copa Libertadores.

Full Play also is charged with one count each of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy in connection with South American World Cup qualifiers and exhibition games, and one count of wire fraud conspiracy, six counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection with Copa América tournaments.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

