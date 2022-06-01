ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Boston College hires Blake James as athletic director

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Boston College has hired former Miami athletic director Blake James to succeed Patrick Kraft as the Eagles AD.

James held the job in Miami from 2013-21, overseeing 18 varsity sports. During his tenure, the Hurricanes built new indoor facilities for football, baseball and golf, and improved the ones for men's and women’s basketball.

James has also served on the NCAA Board of Directors, Board of Governors and Football Oversight Committee and he was chair of the NCAA Division I Council.

“Blake brings extensive experience, understands the issues facing intercollegiate athletics today, and is committed to BC’s mission,” said Boston College’s president, the Rev. William P. Leahy.

Kraft left BC to take the AD job at Penn State.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Eagles#Bc#Penn State#Ap
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
63K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy