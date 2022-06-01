ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amanda Peet Joins Fatal Attraction Series, as Joshua Jackson's Wife

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 5 days ago
Amanda Peet will follow in the footsteps of Anne Archer and play the cheated-on wife in Paramount+ ‘s upcoming Fatal Attraction series.

Peet thus joins previously announced cast members Lizzy Caplan ( Masters of Sex ), who will star as that Alex Forrest, and Joshua Jackson ( Fringe ), who is playing the adulterous Dan Gallagher.

Peet’s character, Beth Gallagher, is a loyal wife, loving mother and successful small business owner whose world unravels when her husband Dan’s indiscretion threatens to destroy their life together/get rabbits boiled. (#TooSoon?)

Described as a “deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ‘80s cultural touchstone,” Paramount+’s Fatal Attraction series promises to explore “fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders and coercive control.”

Alexandra Cunningham ( Dirty John ) will serve as showrunner and executive-produce alongside Kevin J. Hynes (with whom Cunningham shares co-story credit), Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and director Silver Tree.

Peet’s previous TV credits include (but are far from limited to!) Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story , Brockmire , Togetherness , The Good Wife and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip .

#Fatal Attraction
