Omari Hardwick Reveals He Made $150,000 Per Episode On ‘Power’

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 5 days ago
Since Power ’s ending , the show has branched out with three spinoffs ( Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force ) and is still a major money-maker for STARZ. Omari Hardwick , star of the initial game-changing series from 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp , disclosed for the first time that he was never made what he felt he was worth even during his six-season run as James St. Patrick.

Hardwick recently sat with the men of The Pivot Podcast to discuss his time as Ghost, the growth of his former franchise, and why he says that making $150,000 per episode wasn’t enough.

“I never made what I shoulda made […] it’s happening now though, finally,” he revealed while speaking on how Black men are handled when it comes to respective titles in certain industries that give them the power and potential wealth they seek. Prior to Power , the actor landed prominent roles in Sparkle (2012), For Colored Girls (2010), and Being Mary Jane (2013), but it wasn’t until he gained notoriety from the Starz drama series that he began to reap its benefits.

Compared to Angela Bassett ’s alleged $250,000 per episode pay on FOX’s 9-1-1 , Hardwick expressed that while it’s a feat for her to be the highest-paid actress on a primetime drama, he was the face of STARZ and should’ve been making far more than he did.

“It’s metrics,” he stated as he began to explain the process of contract negotiation. “As that person who’s an activist and a poet, who is full of grace and mercy to absolutely be like ‘STARZ, I’m still super humble. 50 and Courtney, I’ll thank you forever, but all of them know I really ain’t make no money.”

Watch the full breakdown below, starting at the 49-minute mark.

Vibe

Here’s A First Look At Season 2 Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

Click here to read the full article. Raising Kanan, the only prequel in the Power universe is returning for a second season. STARZ has issued a first look at the dramatic series, taking viewers into a gritty, New York City of the early ’90s. The anticipated season is set to return on August 14, 2022, with new episodes available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming, and on-demand platform. Patina Miller returns as Raquel “Raq” Thomas and MeKai Curtis returns as young Kanan Stark. Additional returning talent includes Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, and Shanley Caswell....
Vibe

Adrienne Bailon And Naturi Naughton Spark New Music Rumors As 2LW

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 20 years since 3LW, which consisted of members Adrienne Bailon, Naturi Naughton, and Kiely Williams, broke up following rumors of internal tension that ended in an alleged infamous physical altercation between Williams and Naughton. However, over the years, each of the women have seemed to make peace and even reconcile from their naivety all their years ago. Bailon and Naughton first spoke on their private reconciliation on the former’s daytime talkshow The Real nearly five years ago, while Williams came to terms with her actions on BET’s R&B singer revival show, The Encore.More...
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
Distractify

Omari Hardwick's Net Worth Is Set to See Growth in 2022 and Beyond

Aside from being one of Black Hollywood’s sex symbols, actor Omari Hardwick is deeply respected for his contributions to the entertainment world. Over the years, Omari starred in the TV series Saved, 2009’s Next Day Air, and 2010’s For Colored Girls. However, Omari’s star power unlocked new levels after appearing in BET’s hit series Being Mary Jane and Starz’s masterpiece, Power.
Complex

Omari Hardwick on Only Earning $150K Per Episode on ‘Power,’ Having to Borrow Money From 50 Cent

Omari Hardwick has revealed how much money he made as the lead role on Power, and said he had to borrow cash from producer 50 Cent twice during his time on the show. Around the 49-minute point of his appearance on The Pivot podcast embedded above, Hardwick said he didn’t feel all that successful until he landed the Starz series. Asked by co-host Channing Crowder when he started to feel comfortable financially, he explained he’s not earning what he should.
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Zoë Kravitz Gets Canceled For Flirting With Jaden Smith When He Was Underage – CINEMABLEND

After Zoë Kravitz gave her opinion on the 2022 Oscars controversy, the fandom went over her and reminded her of something not so pleasant in her career. The whole world weighed in on the 2022 Oscars stage violence at the hands of Will Smith and Chris Rock, after the comedian made a joke about the physical appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, companion of the protagonist of King Richard: A winning family for several years.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Keke Wyatt Welcomes Her 11th Child And “Miracle Baby Boy”

Click here to read the full article. Keke Wyatt is officially a mom of 11 as she and her husband Zackariah announce the birth of their “miracle baby boy,” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring. Their newest bundle of joy and second child together arrived on May 27. Taking to Instagram, Wyatt shared a photo of her husband and child, explaining why she considers Ke’Zyah to be a miracle baby.More from VIBE.comKeke Wyatt Reveals She's Pregnant With Her 11th ChildKeke Wyatt Announces That She's Pregnant With Her Tenth ChildKeke Wyatt Says Her Child Is Cancer-Free “Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
hotnewhiphop.com

D.L. Hughley Hits Back At Mo'Nique Again: "Now I Know What Tyler Perry Knows"

The ongoing spat between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique caused mayhem over the weekend as social media users refreshed their timelines to get the latest. As the story goes, the two comedy icons were performing together in Detroit but it seems as if there was some sort of dispute over who was headlining the show. A clip of Mo'Nique taking to the stage to berate Hughley went viral, and he responded by questioning why she had a problem with him if she was upset over her contract.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Shares New Photo Of Son Sire Jackson: "Look How Big My Baby Got!"

50 Cent often uses his social media presence to draw attention to things and people he thinks are important. The most recent recipients of the rap legend's flowers? Mo'Nique, and his own 9-year-old son, Sire Jackson. As we reported earlier, Fif and the Precious actress worked together to combat the...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

50 Cent Casts Mo’Nique As “Goldie” In BMF Season 2

For a while Monique Angela Hicks, professionally known as, Mo’Nique expressed how Hollywood tried to diminish her astounding acting career. She even made a case that the film industry “blackballed” her and devalued her skills as an actress. Well Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the music and film...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Kandi Burruss Was "Upset" With Andy Cohen For Asking Daughter Riley About Her Father

The ongoing tension between Kandi Burruss and Russell "Block" Spencer has been a thorn in the music legend's side. Block is the father of Burruss's eldest daughter Riley, and over the years, he has repeatedly come forward to speak negatively about the mother and daughter. He has often referred to Burruss as the side chick who got pregnant, while also stating that it's not his responsibility to "chase" after his child in order to form a relationship.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch: Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen" Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed. On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party

Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Yo Gotti Says 50 Cent Told Him To Change Cocaine Muzik Group's Name: "They're Going To Be Scared Of That"

Yo Gotti's been seeing a lot of success, and he's not afraid to show it. Earlier this month, the rapper/record executive bought Lehla Samia a pink Lamborghini. He then brought back his annual "Yo Gotti & Friends Birthday Bash," which was a predictably star-studded affair. And his birthday celebration didn't end there- he also dropped $1.2 million on 2 Rolls Royces as a gift to himself.
MUSIC
