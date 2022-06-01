ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: Man wanted for rape inside St. Mary's Park in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police are asking for help in tracking down a man seen wanted for rape in Mott Haven.

Police say the suspect waited outside the home of a 38-year-old woman around 8:30 a.m. Once she came out of the home, the suspect took out a knife and demanded she follow him.

He allegedly forced her inside St. Mary's Park, which was a block away from the victim's home. He then raped her and stole her debit card before taking off, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

