ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin Winning War Costlier Than Investing in Ukraine: NATO

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the war in Ukraine during a joint news conference on...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO and breaking with decades of neutrality is fine after all. ‘No problems’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Russian president Vladimir Putin once said that any more countries on Russia’s doorstep joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) constituted a threat to Russia, and would provoke “military and political consequences.”
POLITICS
IFLScience

NATO Countries Would Be Destroyed Within Half An Hour Of Nuclear War, Roscosmos Head Warns

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Ukraine#Investment#Russian#The Department Of State#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
978K+
Followers
96K+
Post
853M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy