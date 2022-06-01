Putin Winning War Costlier Than Investing in Ukraine: NATO

The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 28 DAYS AGO