ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mom Angry After Son Refuses To Install App To Track Him Sparks Fury

By Sophie Lloyd
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Ironically these are probably the same type of parents who are worried that the government is tracking them," said one Reddit...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helicopter Parents#Helicopter Parenting#Turkey#Fury#Crime#Smart Phone
Daily Mail

'Lonely' mother moans she is 'miserable' because husband, 50, acts 'like a second child', refers to her £50k job as 'vanity work', and takes no interest in family life - but some say she is 'complaining about nothing'

A British mother has sparked debate online after she said her husband 'acts like a second child' in the family while she is left to do everything. The anonymous woman, from the UK, shared on Mumsnet that she was 'going mad' because her husband, 50, of 20 years takes no interest in anything outside work and takes no responsibility for any family duties.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Gillian Sisley

Dad Refuses to Accept Unborn Baby Girl

How much does gender matter when it comes to a child?. Bringing a child into the world is meant to be a joyous occasion, and with over 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, it's something that a lot of people get to experience, and a lot of loved ones get to celebrate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
978K+
Followers
96K+
Post
853M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy