Mountain lion enters high school classroom in Peninsula

PESCADERO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A mountain lion entered Pescadero High School on the Peninsula, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s office. KRON4 spoke to the superintendent of the school district who said the cat likely entered the classroom before school started and there were no students in the classroom at the time.

The Sheriff’s office confirmed that “all students and staff are safe,” and that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has been notified so it can remove the mountain lion, which is being contained inside a classroom.

Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom. An official says the animal is estimated to be approximately 40 pounds — adding the mountain lion appeared “lost and scared.”

Emergency protocols were then followed so the situation could be dealt with. The incident occurred two days before the school year was scheduled to end. Finals and a graduation ceremony were originally scheduled for Wednesday. Both will now likely be postponed.

It appears that the mountain lion is still in the classroom at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this article. Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.