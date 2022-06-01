ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew's Attempted Comeback Tells World British People 'Are Fools'

By Jack Royston
 5 days ago
Prince Andrew is expected at a Platinum Jubilee church service as the fall-out from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal threatens to engulf the Church of...

Sheila Odom
4d ago

Prince Andrew trying to make amends is one thing, but that's not all that he's trying to succeed in, he's trying to pull a fast one using the Jubilee and his father's service as a way to get his foot back in the door and then push the reason he's actually in this mess in the first place in a corner and pretend it didn't happen and thinks that he'll be able to go back to doing the same thing as he was before and everyone will look the other way, but that's not the case and he can't make it all just go away.

TheThumper
4d ago

God I miss my life of obscene extravagance - having common people tend to my every need, being praised for being special because, well, just because.

Tico Arkantico
4d ago

Andrew and Harry are still trying to get into the firm. If and when Charles becomes King, he should land BOTH of them in REHAB.. They have mental health issues especially Harry!!!!!But yes let them keep trying cause it’s NOT gonna happen.

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie to split time between UK and Portugal: report

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are embarking on a new start for their family. Brooksbank, who married Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter in 2018, has landed a new job that will prompt his family to split their time between the U.K. and Portugal. The 36-year-old and the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are parents to a 1-year-old son named August.
Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
Dissed! Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Didn't Publicly Spend Time With Senior Royals At Jubilee Celebrations

It seems like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still being given the cold shoulder. While attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations over the past few days, the two did not publicly spend time with senior members of the royal family, People reported. On Friday, June 3, the duo, who moved to California in 2020, were seen at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London. The red-headed prince was spotted talking to his cousin Zara Tindall, but he was seated far away from Prince William and Kate Middleton. According to the outlet, there was no eye contact...
Making Peace? Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Secretly Chat With Prince Charles As They're Spotted Leaving His Home

Making up for lost time? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Prince Charles' home, Clarence House, on Friday, June 3, The Express reported. According to the outlet, the pair, who moved to California in 2020, were driven out, and shortly after, Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall left as well. Earlier that day, the couple attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and more. However, it seems like the former actress, 40, and the dad-of-two, 37, were given the cold shoulder, as...
No military dress for Harry at Jubilee: Proud war veteran prince does NOT wear ceremonial uniform at Trooping the Colour after being stripped of his beloved titles in wake of Megxit

Prince Harry has been pictured at Buckingham Palace in a smart dark suit - after having to give up his military titles and uniform after stepping down as a working Royal. Harry leaving the spotlight meant he was stripped of his honorary royal titles including Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
