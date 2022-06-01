ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump Takes Another Hit After Obama Officials Cleared of Flynn Unmasking

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trump's efforts to dismiss claims of Russia collusion were dealt two blows this week thanks to a newly-released DOJ report and an acquittal for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 726

William Thierry
4d ago

Barr did more obstruction of justice to protect Trump than anyone else and he's still at it. No consequences leads to even bolder lies.

Reply(69)
425
Viva Satire!
4d ago

No Russian Collusion...😆😆 Trump and associates had over 100 contacts with Russians before taking office: NY Timesby Morgan Gstalter 01/26/19

Reply(73)
297
Guest
4d ago

Here is proof of Trump/Russian Collusion! Who was the very first foreign guest into the oval office with Trump? Sergei Lavrov! Putin’s right hand man and Trumps handler.

Reply(12)
212
Related
NBC News

Trump on the brink?

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump is bored at Mar-a-Lago and anxious to get back in the political arena — as a candidate, not a kingmaker — according to his advisers, who are divided over whether he should launch a third bid for the presidency as early as this summer.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
William Barr
Person
Michael Flynn
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#2016 Election#Democrats#Russian#The Justice Department#Buzzfeed News#Kremlin#Alfa Bank#Republicans
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

Criminal investigation into fake Trump electors reaches new level

We learned months ago that Republicans in several states created forged election materials after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, pretending to be “duly elected and qualified electors.” The Republicans then sent the documents to, among others, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. Archivist, as if the fake materials were legitimate. They were not.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Fox News

Sussman Trial proves Hillary Clinton perpetrated 'massive fraud', should be 'banned from Twitter': Taibbi

After revelations from the ongoing Michael Sussman trial, former Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi asked an obvious question Friday in his Substack article titled, "Shouldn't Hillary Clinton Be Banned From Twitter Now?" Taibbi’s piece asked why the revelation that Clinton herself facilitated the start of the media’s Russia collusion hoax...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
978K+
Followers
96K+
Post
853M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy