Garrett, Njoku join voluntary OTAs, four veterans not in attendance

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Cleveland Browns started their second week of voluntary OTAs this week with Wednesday being the day that the media is allowed in. The two biggest stories going into this session are the signing of TE David Njoku to a big contract and the newest allegation brought against QB Deshaun Watson.

Last week, DE Jadeveon Clowney’s signing stole the headlines as he joined OTAs with the team.

While all coaches, and fans, would prefer that all of the players are in attendance for the voluntary activities, many players pick and choose what they believe is best for them. This week, we have a report that four veterans were not in attendance in front of the media:

While those four may not have been in attendance both Myles Garrett and Njoku joined practice this week after missing last week. Njoku heeded John Johnson III’s request.

With stability in the coaching staff over the last three offseasons, it will not be surprising to see more veterans skip different weeks. It will give the coaches more of a chance to work with new players and rookies.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

