Academy of Holy Angels Class of 2022 celebrates commencement Sunday, June 5

AHA commencement Sunday, June 5

The Academy of Holy Angels Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2022 will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, June 5, on the front lawn and terrace of the school.

The seniors have chosen classmate Paul Kariuki to deliver the commencement address. The graduates will formally process out the original front doors of the building (facing Nicollet Avenue) as all AHA graduates have done since 1931. Additionally, the Convocation Center will be set up to provide all in attendance a safe and comfortable venue in the event of inclement weather (AHA has held graduation inside seven times over the past 13 years due to the unpredictable spring weather).

If the ceremony is held inside, the main doors to the gym will close promptly at 4 p.m., so that late arrivals do not disturb the ceremony.

--------------------------------------

The following are AHA senior profiles ...

Julia Mokos-Bristol overcomes academic and personal challenges

Overcoming the challenges thrown one’s way isn’t easy for anybody.

Consider Julia Mokos-Bristol.

She was a child in a home where alcoholism held a mighty grip. She watched her parents split up. Her grandparents took custody of her and she lives with them to this day.

But that’s not the end of it.

School was hard, even though she understands why.

Not only was she diagnosed with ADHD, but she was also asked to step in to and help with her siblings during the pandemic, all while trying to get her own studies done.

Despite those impediments, Mokos-Bristol will graduate from the Academy of Holy Angels on Sunday, June 5.

Schooling

Mokos-Bristol has attended a Catholic School her entire life.

She spent her first nine years at St. John’s Catholic School in Savage before enrolling at Holy Angels as a freshman.

“It was one of the better schools I could go to, but we have the financial ability to go to Holy Angels, and it was really my grandparents’ decision. That’s where they thought I should go,” Mokos-Bristol said.

For Julie, the difficulty of reading was a major obstacle. “I have a very difficult time reading out of a book, whether it’s a textbook or a regular book,” she said.

Concentrating and retaining information is part of her issue, and she admitted that subjects like English and history were very difficult.

Therefore, it is not surprising that her favorite classes were science and math. “Those classes have always been fun. But for me, the math classes depend on the teacher and how they are willing to help me,” she said.

“When I have to read a history book with date after date and historical event after historical event, it’s very hard for me.”

She said she’s learned best by “experimenting or making mistakes and learning from that,” she said. “With history and English you can’t do that.”

While struggling with the written word, Mokos-Bristol said there were teachers who helped motivate and help her along the way, and to work on different ways for her to learn.

One of those inspiring individuals is an English teacher.

“There are two teachers I absolutely love – Mrs. Sarah Miles, and ironically she’s an English teacher, and Mrs. Malia Lahr, my biotechnology teacher.”

In describing her interactions with Miles, she said, “I’ve had her for three years. She has so much hope in me and faith that I’m going to do well. Just her believing in me kind of motivates me and she’s always there if I need to talk to someone. She’s just a very supportive teacher.”

She said Miles’ style of teaching kept her engaged.

“I feel it’s a lot easier not to zone out in her class,” Mokos-Bristol said. “I would pay attention in class and listen, and it makes it easier to do that with her class.”

Mrs. Lahr was always available to talk about science and genetics. “That really helped me to be interested,” Mokos-Bristol said.

Her interest in science has her pointed toward the University of North Dakota, where she has been accepted into the forensics science program.

Learning to use evidence to solve scientific problems has Mokos-Bristol excited. But she’s also interested in the legal side of forensics, saying presenting evidence in a court of law would be very satisfying.

“I would love to get into the legal side of things,” she said.

Because of that, Mokos-Bristol feels she may have to minor in law or genetics, and potentially earn a Master Degree.

Difficult journey

The challenges of COVID, especially for students, is well documented. The hybrid schedules, the all-online classes, and the uncertainty that surrounded it all.

It affected Mokos-Bristol, as well, with an extra layer of challenges.

During her freshman and sophomore years in high school, she was asked to not only keep up with her own studies, but to oversee her younger siblings at the same time.

“For me, it was interesting. I had to juggle online learning along with my siblings being home,” she said.

If she were involved in her own online class and her siblings were having difficulties among themselves, Mokos-Bristol was given the teacher’s permission to leave the online class to attend to her siblings. That’s because her mother and stepfather were not available, either because of work or personal issues.

“I had to mainly manage my siblings. I was basically a part-time mom at that time,” she said.

In addition to all that, Mokos-Bristol wanted to get a job, not only for the independence it afforded, but she wanted to feel like a contributing member of society. She said it would also give her some experience to put on her resume.

However, her grandparents were not in favor of her getting a job.

So, on the side, Mokos-Bristol asked her stepfather, who worked at an ice arena, whether there were any jobs available there. He found one for her.

“We did this without my grandparents knowing and they only found out about it by eavesdropping on someone’s conversation,” Mokos-Bristol said. “They did allow me to continue.”

Going back to in-person classes helped her focus on her own studies and to progress toward graduation.

But she still goes to her mother’s home after school to help with her siblings. She said she makes dinner for the family and works on her homework, while also taking shifts at the ice arena on the weekends.

“I do a lot at the hockey arena, too,” she said. “I do customer service. I answer phones. If someone gets hurt, I help. I have to clean the bathrooms, wash the floors, work the concession stand and hand out skates. ... It’s a lot.”

But she also takes time for her own interests.

The best therapy in her life that she discovered a few years ago is art.

“Art is really calming for me. I’m not staring at a screen. Instead, I can sketch,” she said.

Advice and the future

Mokos-Bristol has relied on close friends to center her life and said that if she knew someone who had a similar childhood, her advice to them would be simple: “Talking to people you trust and having a close-knit group of friends is extraordinarily crucial for talking about this sort of stuff. It’s not all about popularity, because then you’re going to get lost and not have any true friends. Having a few close friends will help any situation.”

With her immediate future in place, Mokos-Bristol said looking ahead five years is difficult.

“I haven’t seen myself that far in the future. Seeing myself in the future kind of makes me anxious, but I’m hoping on having a job and living on my own. I do know I want a couple of dogs, but that’s all I want for now.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Graduates reflect ...

The Sun Current reached out to a sampling of students to hear their thoughts on their high school experience and the future that awaits. Here are their responses.

Finnegan Zellmer

What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?

My most memorable learning experience at Holy Angels was in my AP U.S. History class with Mr. Werle. Mr. Werle created an amazing environment to learn and really did a great job teaching U.S. history. History is one of my favorite subjects, if not my most favorite subject. To have a teacher so invested in the class really added to the experience. Quite honestly, AP U.S. History was a very hard class, but I really enjoyed the challenge that came with it, which is why AP U.S. History is my most memorable learning experience.

Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.

I achieved my goals in high school by continuously working hard. I always make sure I have everything done by the end of the night. Turning things in on time is very important as homework does help keep the grades up.

In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?

My favorite classes are AP U.S. History and AP Physics 1. The most difficult class I have taken at Holy Angels is AP Calculus. AP Calculus was extremely hard and took lots of extra time and effort to understand the material.

What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?

I plan to go to Gustavus Adolphus after high school to study physics and play football. As of now I really don’t know where I’ll be in five years, but I hope I will continue to follow my dreams and stay true to who I am as an individual just as Holy Angels has taught me to do.

--------------------------------

Katie Colebrook-Robjent

What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?

I transferred to Holy Angels my sophomore year of high school from a public school. I transferred peak pandemic to a school where I didn’t know anyone besides my teachers and staff. The course load at the academy is much more rigorous as it is a college prep school so I sorta started to feel like I was drowning, but then I asked for help.

Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.

Growing up I never felt like I needed help in school, it came easy to me. But I left the support system I’ve had my whole life to go to a foreign place to me. Being alone is a scary feeling but I finally got to the point where I asked for help. Every week during my first year at Holy Angels I met with my counselor to discuss my classes and new friendships I was forming. All the staff at the academy were very eager to help and be a resource for me. So my most memorable learning experience is when I learned to not suffer in silence and to ask for help.

In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?

I have always been naturally good at math and sciences, so I decided to push myself and take AP Physics 1 with Mr. Vitek. It has turned out to be the favorite class I have ever taken at the academy. It’s challenging and some of the concepts are hard to understand, but Mr. Vitek has devolved a teaching style that is easy to follow and straight up fun. A course I found challenging was AP U.S. History. History is by far my favorite subject, so the fact I struggled with this class was disheartening. I plan to study political science and history next year so it was hard for me that I wasn’t naturally good at the class. Mr. Werle is an energetic teacher who throughly loves the subject – but I struggled with the work load. Even though it wasn’t the easiest, if I could go back I would take the course again because it gave me a fundamental understanding of how the United States came to be.

What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?

I plan on studying Political Science and History with a minor in Economics on the Pre-Law track at the University of Iowa. In five years I hope to be in law school, though I don’t know where yet.

---------------------------------------------

Shalim Montes Hernandez

What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?

My most memorable learning experience actually took place outside of a classroom setting. During my sophomore year back in 2019 (the good ol’ days, if you will) I had the privilege of being part of our most successful soccer season ever. This particular season also happened to be my most chaotic season I’ve ever had. What I thought would be another smooth-sailing season turned out to be one filled with many bumps along the way. About three weeks into the season, I received a concussion that put me out for about three weeks. I was cleared just in time for our last regular season game only to suffer a fractured and dislocated wrist that very same game. Just like that, I was out for another three weeks which meant I would miss the entire section tournament. Despite not being able to play, I continued to go to practices, supporting and helping out the team any way I could to get us closer to that desired state championship. I knew I couldn’t stand down, no matter how many times I was pushed back. In the end, I was cleared to play just before the state tournament, where I went on to assist the goal that earned us our first boy’s soccer state championship in Holy Angels history. This experience taught me that I possessed a great deal of perseverance that I never knew I had. Even through two serious injuries I kept on going, never taking my eyes off that end goal of winning it all.

Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.

It would be really easy to say that I am the only reason why I have achieved my academic goals, but that is far from the truth. In reality, my parents are the sole reason why I am where I am. Since I was in elementary school, my parents taught me the importance of taking school seriously and valuing education. Through thick and thin, they are always there to support me and give me advice. I am very grateful to have such supportive parents, and I don’t know where I would be without them.

In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?

During my time in high school, I would have to say that my favorite class was AP Calculus AB. For me, math is my favorite subject to learn about and is what I pick up most easily. It’s the most unique math class I took in terms of concepts, but that is what made it so enjoyable. The most challenging course for me was AP U.S. History, simply for the reason that I am not that great with history. I had never taken a fast-paced history course, and I really struggled with it in the beginning. Despite the challenges, it is definitely one of the favorite courses that I’ve taken.

What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?

After high school, I will be attending Carleton College where I plan to double major in computer science and mathematics. Over the summer I will be taking part in an internship at Best Buy as an Application Developer. In five years, I will still be in school, getting my Master’s Degree in meteorology. I hope to one day work for the National Weather Service.

----------------------------------------------------

Emily McCarthy

What was your most memorable learning experience in high school?

My most memorable learning experience in high school was taking 20th World Century studies my sophomore year. Instead of a curriculum based solely on textbook materials, my teacher utilized novels, films, and articles to explore historical events. Rather than learning names and dates, the course focused on issues and themes in U.S. history. I had never been fascinated by history previously, but this class altered my perspective and sparked an interest in the subject. I am grateful that I decided to take this class because my teacher proved that any material can be interesting if it is taught in a meaningful way.

Explain how you achieved your academic goals in high school.

I achieved my academic goals in high school through hard work, resilience, and determination. Over the course of my high school experience, I took nine AP classes. I had to find unique ways to study and be successful in each one of these rigorous courses.

In which classes did you excel, and which posed the biggest challenges? Why?

What was your favorite class, and conversely, what was the class that provided the most difficulty?

My favorite class was AP Biology because we performed lab experiments every week. I really enjoy lab work and the chance to experience science in a hands-on way. The coursework and tests for the class were always challenging. However, I never minded because I was extremely interested in the information being learned. The class that provided me with the most difficulty was Spanish III because of the rapid pace of covering complex grammatical concepts. Plus, a high level of fluency was expected in the class, which made it stressful, and ultimately I did not enjoy the course.

What are your plans after high school and where do you see yourself in five years?

This fall I will attend the College of Saint Benedict, where I plan to major in Biochemistry on a Pre-med track. In five years, I hope to have gained admittance into a top medical school and be working towards my M.D. My goal is to someday become a surgeon, but I also want to keep an open mind to other careers in medicine.