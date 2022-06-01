Boomer: Yankees rocking Noah Syndergaard was punishment from 'baseball Gods' for trolling Mets

Noah Syndergaard took a mound in New York City on Tuesday night for the first time since signing with the Angels and ending his Mets tenure, and it did not go well.

Syndergaard, coming into the Bronx with an ERA just over 3.00 in what had been a strong start to his new chapter, but he surrendered four runs in the first inning and was tagged for five runs on seven hits in just 2.1 innings of work.

If you ask Boomer, Syndergaard’s big clunker in the Big Apple was punishment from the baseball Gods for taunting the Mets for their combined no-hitter.

“He kind of made fun of it after one of his teammates threw a no-hitter,” Boomer said during Tuesday’s show. “He touched the baseball money, he messed with the Gods because he was taking a shot at the Mets.”

Of course, the Yankees and Mets are crosstown rivals, so Syndergaard throwing shade at the Mets after Reid Detmers tossed a solo no-no for the Halos likely didn’t give the Bombers any added motivation to tee off on Thor. But Boomer said it’s all linked, and the baseball Gods must never be tested.

“This is what happens,” Boomer said. “He gets on the mound in New York, and the baseball Gods rain down on him. The Yankee bats start smacking him around, and he got what he deserved.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)