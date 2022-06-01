It’s not such a lovely jubilee for everyone | Brief letters

Royal fans draped in union jacks riding bicycles on The Mall a day before the start of the platinum jubilee celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth 70 years as the reigning British monarch Photograph: Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock

Thank you for your article on how to survive the jubilee as a republican ( 1 June ). Eager to escape a similar celebration, I took the Eurostar to decidedly republican France on the morning of William and Kate’s wedding. Imagine my surprise when I heard bands playing and crowds cheering as I took my seat. A woman behind me had her laptop showing the whole thing, with the sound turned up. I was pleased when a middle-aged man asked her to “put your earphones in, we’re not all bloody royalists”. I shall be eating lots of cake and listening to the music you mentioned.

Ros Napier

Birmingham

• As the first Test starts on Thursday, I am banking on Test Match Special focusing on the cricket rather than outside events to keep me distracted until Sunday night.

Mark Newbury

Farndale, North Yorkshire

• Countless Britons are feeling acute disappointment that they are unable to leave the country due to chaos at the airports ( Tui passengers tell of wrecked holidays as travel firm cancels 180 more flights, 31 May ). Does this tell us anything?

Fiona Carroll

Exeter

• In response to Fr Chris Benson ( Letters, 30 May ), I have been assured by the vicar of All Saints Kilham, where I am the organist, that Pentecost will take precedence over the Queen on Sunday. I intend to select the hymns on that basis.

David Cooper

Nafferton, East Yorkshire

• Here at Maxwelltown West Church of Scotland, Dumfries, we will be holding a Pentecost service on Sunday. It will also be online at www.maxwelltownwest.org.uk

David Johnson

Dumfries

