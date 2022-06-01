ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Thanks, coach’: John Madden returns to cover of his own video game

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Adams
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rmd8l_0fx8TDBi00

(WXIN) – “Madden” is going back to its roots.

This year’s edition of the blockbuster football video game will feature its namesake coach on the cover.

It’s the first time John Madden—the colorful former coach and NFL commentator—has appeared on the cover of his own game in more than two decades.

Madden died in December at the age of 85 . To honor his contributions to football, “Madden NFL 23” will include three variant covers of the iconic coach, including a special “All-Madden Edition” reminiscent of the original cover featuring Madden bursting through Xs and Os.

Each cover features the phrase, “Thanks, coach.”

Madden, a Hall of Fame coach, brought his boisterous personality and signature commentary into homes during Sunday NFL broadcasts spanning across decades and multiple networks.

Highest and lowest-earning counties in West Virginia

Electronic Arts, publisher of the bestselling sports franchise, made the announcement on June 1, which typically marks “Madden Day,” a day commemorating the launch of “John Madden Football” on June 1, 1988.

The game debuted on home computers and has since appeared on just about every video game console imaginable, from the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis to various generations of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo consoles.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfYO0_0fx8TDBi00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q7hjh_0fx8TDBi00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v08eq_0fx8TDBi00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tws1_0fx8TDBi00
    Courtesy: EA Sports Madden NFL 23

Madden appeared on the cover of every game through the release of “Madden 2000.” Starting with “Madden 2001,” EA Sports turned to a cover athlete (Titans running back Eddie George was the first one).

Other cover athletes have included greats like Marshall Faulk, Ray Lewis, Brett Favre, Drew Brees and Tom Brady. Madden made one additional return on the cover for “Madden NFL 07’s Hall of Fame Edition.”

From EA Sports:

When “Madden NFL 23” launches later this summer, the first interactive experience will feature two versions of Coach Madden leading opposing teams of “All Madden” athletes facing off in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum. In addition, the unforgettable voice of Coach Madden returns during the game in remastered audio clips that callback to his legendary days as a broadcaster.

EA Sports said it will reveal more ways to honor the late, great coach in “Madden NFL 23” in the coming weeks. The game is expected to launch in August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Fayette county teenager dead, another injured in ATV accident

DIXIE, WV (WVNS)– A teenager has died following an accident on Mount Olive Branch Road in Fayette County.  According to Sheriff Mike Fridley,  a call for an ATV accident came in just before 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.  When officials arrived at the scene, they found that a 17-year-old boy and his 19-year-old […]
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Person wanted in murder surrenders in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–The person wanted for a murder in Bluefield turned himself in. According to Detective Kenneth Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, Steven A. Walker arrived at the department on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. On Monday night, victim Tony Greene was found on the roadway by a passerby near the intersection […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Suspect wanted after shooting at Beckley apartment building

UPDATE: 9:15 AM Friday, June 3, 2022: BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, warrants have been gathered for one suspect after a shooting at Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley. Through an investigation after the shooting, warrants were issued for Andrew Wayne Miller, 31, of Charleston, WV. He is wanted […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Beckley woman sentenced for selling meth while carrying a gun

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley woman was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison for the distribution of methamphetamine while carrying a firearm. According to Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner on February 25, 2020, Candice Long, 26, sold an amount of methamphetamine to an informant with a gun in her waistband. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Why one community wants to change the name of a Beckley street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Beckley, Jerry Rose is a name everybody knows. The world-renowned dancer started to teach dance around sixty years ago at his Dance Theatre School, currently located on Raleigh Avenue. His students perform The Nutcracker every December, and a number of his former students even made it to Broadway. In honor […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
Person
Drew Brees
WVNS

Suspect arrested in Beckley shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Andrew Wayne Miller was taken into custody by Beckley Police Department Detectives and Officers shortly after 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning. Miller was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred Friday evening at the Hargrove Street Apartments in Beckley. The victim was sent to a local hospital and treated for a […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Businesses need to remain aware of state deadline

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The deadline for businesses to register with the State Tax Department in West Virginia draws near. West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner took a tour of multiple counties to remind businesses to file. Before someone can conduct business in West Virginia, every person or business must get a registration certificate […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Planes filled with donations touch down in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Airport welcomed special guests on Friday, June 3, 2022, with donations. The Smokehouse Pilots Club out of Leesburg, Virginia brought ten planes filled with clothing items and necessities to McDowell County residents. Helpers with the pilot club flew nearly an hour from the Commonwealth to help serve the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madden Nfl#Game Console#American Football#Wxin#Hall Of Fame#The Super Nintendo#Xbox#Playstation#Ea Sports
WVNS

Only passenger wearing seatbelt dies in Giles County crash

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A Princeton man was one of two drivers involved in a fatal car crash on Route 460 on Friday, May 27, 2022. At 7:46 p.m. on Friday May 27, 2022 Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623 (Cascade Dr.). According to […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Mercer County community baby shower returns

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Child Protect of Mercer County and Starting Points Family Resource Center announced today, June 1, they will be hosting the annual community baby shower. This event offers items and resource information to expecting mothers. The community baby shower will be held at the Karen Preservati Center on 704 Maple St. in […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Farmers budget for rising gas/diesel prices

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–Farmers in Southwest Virginia are feeling the impact of rising diesel and gas prices nationally. Especially at Andre Fourie Stables in Bluefield. Fourie, who owns the stables said he takes his horses to show as far as Kansas City and the price of gas has almost doubled for his trips. Fourie said it’s […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

Detroit man drowns at ‘Party Rock’

UPDATE (6/2/2022, 6:10 p.m.): ARDEN, W.Va. – After emergency crews attempted to rescue a man who had reportedly failed to surface after going into the Tygart Valley River, 18-year-old Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson of Detroit, Michigan was found deceased. Officials said he was visiting family in Clarksburg. He was found at about 9 p.m. Wednesday […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Canada’s gun reform laws: Would they work in the US?

Canada's proposed legislation includes freezing handgun sales nationwide, removing firearm licenses from people involved in domestic violence or criminal harassment, and requiring people who are considered dangerous to surrender their firearms to law enforcement.
POLITICS
WVNS

Principal explains how she keeps students safe in school amid school shootings

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS)–After the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, 59News wanted to see how schools in our area approach the subject. Dr. Shellie Simpson, Principal at Brushfork Elementary said they follow updated federal, state, and county safety guidelines to protect students from a potentially dangerous situation. On top of that Dr. Simpson said students […]
UVALDE, TX
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy