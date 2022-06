Dogecoin price analysis shows price attempting to recover up to $0.10 but trading sideways. Bulls finding rejection near the 20-day exponential moving average. Dogecoin price analysis shows price attempting to form a recovery up to the $0.10 mark, but falling into a horizontal trend around the $0.08 mark. DOGE formed an uptrend at the end of May and recovered up to $0.087 by May 30, 2022. Since then, price seems to have stagnated with minimal buyer interest, also justified by the 19 percent drop in trading volume over the past 24 hours. Volatility remains low in the market with no significant signs of an uptrend. Buyers have found multiple rejections around the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $0.081 which is also the pivoting point for current price.

