Polkadot price analysis is bearish today. Polkadot price analysis reveals a relatively bearish approach today; the price has lost some of its value. In the last few days, the price of DOT has received much negative attention and has decreased to a significant degree. On June 4, 2022, the price suddenly crashed and went from $9.53 to $9.31. However, the price started to gain further positive momentum on the same day and regained a value of as much as $9.33. Today, on June 5, 2022, the price has seen somewhat negligible highs and has reached an all-day high of $9.33. However, the currency price of the cryptocurrency remains around $9.33.

