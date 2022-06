Alexandria, VA – Do you ever notice your child, or any middle or high school kid for that matter, sometimes singing to themselves? Do you ever think it might be a song they came up with on their own? It very well could be if they have the musical inclination that many kids do. And there is a way to grow that interest if they want and grow their collaboration with others, right here in Northern Virginia.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO