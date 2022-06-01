Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Offers Tips to Prepare for the Summer Storm Season

Deputy Abigail Bieber, a Montgomery County native who graduated from Walter Johnson High School in 2009, was honored last week by Mission BBQ in Town-N-Country Florida. Deputy Bieber was killed when she was fatally shot on January 29, 2022. The death of Bieber was the result of a murder-suicide, according to authorities. They said Detective Daniel Leyden, a member of the HCSO criminal investigations division, killed Bieber and then took his own life. Deputy Bieber’s parents, Bruce and Sara Bieber, were present for the unveiling of her uniform at Mission BBQ. Her patrol shirt will be on display at the restaurant in her memory. A video can be seen below.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO