Brian May Says Eddie Van Halen Is Responsible For One Of His Only Blackouts

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
 5 days ago
Brian May regrets not keeping in closer communication with Eddie Van Halen in recent years, but he pointed out in a new interview that he and Edward certainly had some good times when they were together.

Speaking with Classic Rock magazine , May looked back on a blurry night he spent together with Eddie some years ago.

"I have a lot of favorite memories, but I do remember one time him coming to see [ Queen ] play," May said. "We went back to the hotel afterwards. He'd brought a bottle of his favorite drink with him, which I think was Southern Comfort.

"Anyway, he's knocking it back, and so I started knocking it back, and I completely lost it. The next thing I remember I was on the floor in the bathroom, having fallen down and cracked my head on the washbasin. I don't even remember going into the bathroom. It's one of the few times in my life where I've gotten out of control."

Eddie and May first met in the late-'70s in Munich where their bands opened up for Black Sabbath . Both Eddie and May remained close friends with Tony Iommi , but the two apparently lost touch with one another in later years.

"I regret terribly that I didn't keep in touch more with Ed Van Halen," May admitted.

Queen + Adam Lambert is back on the road this spring. Go here for the tour dates .

A Van Halen tribute show, starring Alex Van Halen , Joe Satriani and Michael Anthony , is apparently still in the works (even if the secret has slipped ), though it's unclear how close the show is to getting on the road.

