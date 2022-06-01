ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Chlöe Bailey Represents For The Ladies On Capella Grey’s ‘Gyalis (Shemix)’

By davontah
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWtLe_0fx8S2fb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WTmU_0fx8S2fb00

Source: Courtesy / Capitol Records

Bronx, New York singer-songwriter and music producer Capella Grey has already made a name for himself as a hit maker and is trying to build further on it with a remix to one of his viral tracks.

The remix to Grey’s smash hit ‘Gyalis’ was released yesterday (May 31). Or should we say the ‘shemix’ instead? This version features none other than Chloe Bailey . The five-time Grammy nominated Atlanta born artist originally released her version to the song on her Instagram a few weeks back.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

As most of her covers do, this one went viral. The likes of Tracee Ellis Ross , SZA , collaborator Fivio Foreign , Tamar Braxton , Calvin Harris and many others all commented to show their amazement and appreciation for her talent. The video quickly gained over 3 million views and everyone who saw it demanded that the ‘Have Mercy’ artist release an official version to the bop.

Ask and you shall receive. ‘Gyalis’ has already become synonymous with the summer thanks to its rich melodies and playful energy. The new version only boosts those feelings as Capella explores his player side. Chloe easily shows that she can match his energy as she offers her own risqué bars over the instrumental that samples timeless Juvenile classic ‘ Back That Azz Up .’ You can listen to the track here .

The release of this track comes ahead of Grey’s upcoming track ‘OT’ which will feature Ty Dolla $ign , which is set to release really soon.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Capella Grey (@mayorcapellagrey)

While we wait for that track to be released, we can undoubtedly vibe out to this new remix that we were blessed with. How you feeling about the Gyalis Shemix? What tracks would you want to hear Chloe cover next? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

Comments / 11

Related
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Complex

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video for “Plan B”

Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled the official video for her track “Plan B.”. The visual, directed by Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino, arrived Thursday following Megan’s sharing of a teaser clip in which she tagged the official Mugler account. As fans will note, Megan has worn the label in the past, including multiple looks as part of the Billboard Music Awards ceremony in May.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Entertainment
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
TVLine

Mary J. Blige Receives Icon Award From Janet Jackson at 2022 BBMAs — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige‘s icon status was made official at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The Power Book II: Ghost star was honored with the BBMAs’ coveted Icon Award during Sunday’s ceremony on NBC. And who better to receive such a title? Blige boasts an incredible 10-for-10 record at the BBMAs, having won every trophy for which she has ever been nominated, including Female Artist of the Year in 2006. “The way the world is now, I think people think icons are born that way, that they become a legend overnight,” Blige began. “But that is definitely...
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Barbie Releases Its First Transgender Doll In Honor Of Laverne Cox

Not only is the honor significant because Cox is getting a Barbie as she turns 50, but also because it comes at a time when trans youth are being targeted by legislators around the country. In early 2018, a Change.org petition advocating for award-winning actress, producer and prominent LGBTQ+ activist...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Tamar Braxton
Person
Sza
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Chloe Bailey
Daily Mail

Another one bites the dust: Kanye West's FOURTH attorney quits citing 'irreconcilable differences' with rapper client as Kim Kardashian divorce saga drags on

Kanye West's lawyer Samantha Spector has filed paperwork to withdraw from the rapper's divorce case from ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Spector cited an irreconcilable breakdown with the 44-year-old rapper, The Blast reported, citing court docs. An attorney from Pennsylvania (who is not a divorce lawyer) will represent the Grammy-winning artist in...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

John Legend Opened Up About Chrissy Teigen’s Decision to Share Intimate Photos After Baby Loss

Click here to read the full article. On September 30, 2020, Chrissy Teigen shared black and white snapshots from the day she lost her baby. The photos showed Teigen at the hospital, in tears, and offered an intimate look at the mom and her husband John Legend holding their son after he was born. Legend opened up in a recent interview with The Guardian about Teigen’s decision to post those pictures publicly — and the overwhelming response they received. View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) “It was raw, sharing our experience,” Legend recalled. “I was worried...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Artist Mick Jagger Said ‘Outperformed Everyone’

Mick Jagger is the mega-successful artist whose place of relevance within the music industry has been undeniable for the past six decades. Needless to say, he first came to prominence back in the 1960s as part of The Rolling Stones. Not surprisingly, given his experience, he has an uncanny ability to predict who among upcoming artists would likely achieve success. No matter the genre — country, pop, rap, reggae or whatever it might be — he has had an innate feeling for quality music.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
loudersound.com

Watch Gregg Allman play an absolute classic as Cher vogues years before Madonna

"She smelled like I would imagine a mermaid would smell – I've never smelled it since, and I'll never forget it." So wrote Allman Brothers Band founder Gregg Allman of singer Cher, whom he first met in January 1975. The pair would go on to have a famously tumultuous courtship – Allman set the tone for what was to come by passing out after injecting heroin on their first date – following by an equally stormy marriage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simone Ashley debuts striking hair transformation – and wow

Simone Ashley is a bona fide celebrity sweetheart with impeccable taste. The Bridgerton breakout star showed off her new retro hair transformation which fans are gushing over. Taking to social media to share her latest look, Simone wowed with her statement bangs. The 27-year-old snapped a striking selfie showcasing her...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat recently graced the June/July 2022 cover of Elle and spoke on her music being mislabeled. Known mostly for her pop crossover and occasionally finding herself being named among R&B songstresses, Doja shared that she will be returning to her rap roots. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she shared in her cover story.More from VIBE.comExclusive: Eve Recalls Induction...
HIP HOP
Rolling Stone

Icona Pop and Charli XCX Still Don’t Care on 10th Anniversary Remix of ‘I Love It’

Click here to read the full article. Icona Pop and Charli XCX have reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their inescapable 2012 hit, “I Love It.” Ahead of the song’s official anniversary — June 14 — the Swedish duo and British pop star released “I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit),” which was remixed by the Swedish producers, Osrin and Ellis. The new version contains all the uproarious energy of the original song while deepening the synths and giving them some much wubbier textures.  “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past...
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy