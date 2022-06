Zcash price analysis indicates that the prices are currently in a state to enter a bullish trend in the market. The bears are striving to break below the $88.5 support, but they are failing to do so. On the other hand, the bulls are trying to push the prices up but they are facing resistance at $90.5. A break above this level is required for the prices to enter a bullish trend in the market. The market is currently in a consolidation phase and it is likely to remain in this phase for a few more hours before a market trend is set.

