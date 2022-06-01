Summit County's CDC COVID level rises to medium. Here's what you need to know

Summit County’s COVID-19 Community Level has risen to a “medium/yellow” as cases, hospital bed usage and hospital admissions are on the rise.

The CDC has three levels: low/green, medium/yellow and high/red.

Ohio now has five "high-level" counties, all in northern Ohio. The closest to Greater Akron are Lorain and Cuyahoga counties. Other high-level counties are Ashtabula, Wood and Lucas counties.

The CDC recommends masking indoors in high-level counties.

In the Akron region, Summit, Medina, Portage and Stark are "medium" and Wayne remains "low."

The CDC levels are a tool to help communities decide what preventive steps to take, according to Summit County Public Health, which issued a press release about the change in level.

Summit County’s weekly metrics used to determine the designation of medium COVID-19 Community Level include:

A case rate of 228.65 per 100,000 population.

New COVID-19 hospital admissions of 7.6 per 100,000 population.

Four percent of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19.

Akron-area hospitalizations down slightly

Akron-area COVID hospitalizations have decreased slightly since a spot-check by the Beacon Journal on May 23, when 55 patients were hospitalized for COVID at the four Akron-area hospital systems. On Wednesday, there were 50 COVID-19 hospitalizations — 20 at Summa Health, 25 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, two at Western Reserve Hospital and three at Akron Children’s Hospital. On May 4, there were 25 COVID-19 patients at the area hospitals.

Health officials are concerned about an increase in cases with graduation and wedding season upon us.

Dr. Donald Dumford, a medical director of infection prevention at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, said vaccinations are a key to ensuring you do not end up hospitalized.

He is concerned of a “big spike,” which won’t be as bad as in January, but will still result in a rise in cases.

What precautions should Summit County residents take?

Recommendations based on the current level of medium for Summit County residents include:

Stay up to date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.

Test if you have COVID-19 symptoms.

Wear a mask if you have symptoms or exposure to someone with COVID-19.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a mask on public transportation.

Consider wearing a mask in indoor settings where social distancing is not possible.

You may choose to wear a mask at any time as an additional precaution to protect yourself and others. You should wear a mask indoors and in public if you are at high risk for severe illness.

The CDC also has a quarantine and isolation calculator that can be used to determine steps to take after an exposure or a positive COVID test. It can be found at https://tinyurl.com/bddd2uxx

Where to get the vaccine

Summit County Public Health continues to offer monthly drive-thru COVID-19 clinics (the next one is June 21), daily walk-in clinics at its West Akron headquarters at 1867 W. Market St. in Akron and pop-up clinics in areas of low vaccination.

The next pop-up events are:

June 6: 2-6 p.m. at Ellet Community Learning Center, 309 Wolf Ave., Akron.

June 7: 2-7 p.m.at Barberton Farmer's Market, downtown Barberton.

June 8: 3-6 p.m. at Nordonia High School, 8006 Bedford Road, Macedonia.

June 9: 2-6 p.m. at Glover Community Learning Center, 935 Hammel St., Akron.

June 10: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Akron METRO Transit Center, 631 S. Broadway, Akron.

