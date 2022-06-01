ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville officers shot at while conducting 'high-risk' search warrant

 4 days ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Multiple Fayetteville police officers were shot at while conducting a search warrant on Wednesday...

Officials: Gun fired accidentally at NC hospital, 1 hurt

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot and wounded at a North Carolina hospital when a gun went off accidentally Sunday night, and police were searching for the woman's brother Monday, authorities said. Wayne County officials said that a report of a shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care in...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Garner man charged in shooting death of stepdad in Clayton home, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his stepfather at a Clayton home Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported as a shooting around 3:20 p.m. at 117 Verrazano Place, which is in a neighborhood off Shotwell Road near U.S. 70 business, according to a news release from Clayton town officials.
CLAYTON, NC
Carjacking, armed robbery leads to chase, crash in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Carjacking, armed robbery leads to chase, crash in Raleigh. Raleigh police are investigating a carjacking and armed robbery along Capital Boulevard that led to a...
Police: Man wanted in Tarboro shooting has outstanding warrant for murder

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man that is wanted for a Thursday night shooting in Tarboro also has pending offenses for murder and other crimes. The Tarboro Police Department says 24-year-old Adrian Knight is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon, and more charges are likely. The shooting occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Springdale Lane and Windermere Circle.
TARBORO, NC
Man shot, killed by 19-year-old stepson, says Clayton police

Clayton, N.C. — The Clayton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 50-year-old dead and his 19-year-old stepson in custody. Police said around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Verrazano Place. Police said once on scene they found 50-year-old Christopher Ray Whitfield dead from...
CLAYTON, NC
1 killed in crash in Raleigh along Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Raleigh on Sunday morning. The wreck happened on Capital Boulevard near the Durant Road intersection sometime before 5 a.m. Police said the crash involved one vehicle and one person died. WRAL News is working to learn more about the...
RALEIGH, NC
One teen dead, another critically injured in Friday night shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting involving two teenage victims left one dead and the other in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center. Goldsboro police say they were called to North George Street and Pearson Street where they found a 16-year-old injured from an apparent gunshot. That victim was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Police investigating deadly hit and run

A body was discovered on the side of the road near Chick-fil-A on Highway 15-501 and Murry Hill Road in Southern Pines on Saturday, June 4. Southern Pines Police Department responded to the scene just after 11 a.m. The man’s identity and what led to his death were not immediately...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
