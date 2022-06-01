Fayetteville officers shot at while conducting 'high-risk' search warrant

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man that is wanted for a Thursday night shooting in Tarboro also has pending offenses for murder and other crimes. The Tarboro Police Department says 24-year-old Adrian Knight is wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon, and more charges are likely. The shooting occurred Thursday night near the intersection of Springdale Lane and Windermere Circle.

TARBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO