KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

PRATT – This Saturday and Sunday are Free Fishing Days in Kansas, when anyone can fish on any public waters without a fishing license. The free weekend provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the joys of angling; kind of a “try it before you buy it” opportunity. In Kansas, anyone age 16-74 must have a fishing license to fish, except on Free Fishing Days, and although license requirements are waived, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, and equipment requirements.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO