Kansas State

KDHE: Latest COVID-19 numbers in Kansas

 4 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 3,211 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday May 25, to Wednesday June 1, for a total of 789,127 cases. The state reported...

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that has been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, taking a step toward easing a nationwide supply shortage expected to persist into the summer. The February shutdown of the largest formula...
Kansas Free Fishing Days this weekend

PRATT – This Saturday and Sunday are Free Fishing Days in Kansas, when anyone can fish on any public waters without a fishing license. The free weekend provides the perfect opportunity to introduce someone to the joys of angling; kind of a “try it before you buy it” opportunity. In Kansas, anyone age 16-74 must have a fishing license to fish, except on Free Fishing Days, and although license requirements are waived, anglers must still abide by all other regulations such as length and creel limits, and equipment requirements.
GoFundMe for family of Kan. mother who died in crash

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY —Friends have established A GoFundMe account to assist the family of a mother killed in a crash near Saint George last week. Her two sons were also in the car at the time of the crash. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Toyota Avalon driven by...
