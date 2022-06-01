State Police releases Memorial Day Weekend crash statistics

Pennsylvania State Police announced its crash and enforcement results from the Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities investigated 775 vehicle crashes resulting in three fatalities and 191 injuries over the holiday. Alcohol played a factor in nearly 9% of those crashes.

None of the fatal crashes involved alcohol. The three fatalities this year were down from last year's total of seven.

State police also made 526 DUI arrests, down from nearly 600 a year ago.

Speeding citations were up, from roughly 9600 last year to just over 9900 this year.

