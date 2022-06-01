ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loving County, TX

DPS: 6 dead, 4 injured after crash in Loving County

By Andrea Payne
 3 days ago

LOVING COUNTY — A two-vehicle crash left six people dead and four people injured on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS reported the crash took place at 6:00 a.m. on County Road 300 at Ranch to Market Road 652, about 21 miles north of Mentone.

According to DPS, a Toyota pickup truck slammed into a Ford F-250 pickup. The crash sent the Toyota traveling through the intersection and crashing into a utility pole. The Ford came to a stop in a north barrow ditch.

Four passengers from the Toyota — Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, Ernestro Lugo, and Efrain Cruz-Camacho— were pronounced dead on the scene.

Christopher Villarreal and Alejandro Diaz were also pronounced dead on the scene, according to DPS.

Oscar Rico was taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock and listed under critical condition. Juvenal Segura also transported to UMC and listed under stable condition.

Two passengers from the Ford were taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. DPS said Cruz Hernandez Rubiel, 22, was in serious condition. Gustavo Villarreal, 30, was listed under stable condition.

The speed limit was listed as 70 miles per hour and the road conditions were dry and clear, according to the crash report.

