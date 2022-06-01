VIDEO: Jada Pinkett Smith addresses Oscars slap, sheds light on alopecia on 'Red Table Talk'

LOS ANGELES ( KNX ) – Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the Oscars slap in the latest episode of “Red Table Talk."

The episode, which was released on Wednesday, focused on alopecia. Pinkett Smith, who has been vocal about her experience with alopecia, shaved her heads because of the condition.

"Considering what I've been through with my health and what happened to me at the Oscars thousands of people have reached out to me about their stories,” Pinkett Smith said at the beginning at of the show.

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is.”

Pink Smith then went on to address that infamous Oscars slap.

“Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile,” she said.

“The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

During the live ceremony on March 27, comedian Chris Rock, who was presenting Best Documentary, made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, can’t wait for G.I. Jane 2 .”

Will Smith was then seen going on stage, slapping the comedian, before taking his seat and telling Rock, “Keep my wife’s name out your f---ing mouth.”

Rock declined to file a police report and Smith, who won Best Actor that night, later announced his resignation from the Academy. He was also banned by the Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science from attending any events sponsored by the Academy for 10 years. In addition.

The incident was first addressed on the show during an April episode of “Red Table Talk”, when the following statement was shared:

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.

Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Wednesday episode featured guests including a woman whose 12-year-old daughter had alopecia and took her life after being bullied for it. They also talked with hair surgeon Dr. Meena Singh and former NBA player Charlie Villanueva.

