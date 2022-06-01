ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peanut butter recall: More products made with Jif pulled from shelves

By Stephanie Raymond
 5 days ago

More products are being pulled from store shelves around the country on the heels of a massive Jif peanut butter recall over salmonella concerns.

Since the J.M. Smucker Company issued the initial recall for 49 different Jif peanut butter products on May 20, at least 16 companies have issued their own recalls for products that were made with Jif, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Giant Eagle issued a recall of multiple bakery items containing peanut butter sold at three Pennsylvania supermarkets in Ebensburg, Indiana and Northern Cambria.

Albanese has recalled Rich's Mini Peanut Butter Cups and Rich's Giant Layered Peanut Butter Cups. The products were sold at stores nationwide.

Safeway Fresh Foods issued a recall of Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold at Quick Chek stores in New Jersey.

A G Specialty Foods has recalled snack packs, snack boxes and pre-made sandwiches sold under multiple brand names due to a potential salmonella contamination. The products were distributed to retailers and foodservice companies in Oregon and Washington.

Bix Produce Company recalled its 5 ounce packages of "Egg and Cheese Curds Power Box" and "Egg and Cheese Curds snack box" sold regionally in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, South Dakota and North Dakota.

Euphoria Chocolate Company issued a recall for its Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways. They were sold from Euphoria Chocolate store's display case in Eugene, Oregon, and distributed to retailers and supermarkets across the state.

Fresh Del Monte has recalled fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif peanut butter cups. The products were sold nationwide under brand names Del Monte, 7-Eleven, Circle-K, and Get Go.

Fudgeamentals has issued a recall for fudge sold at stores nationwide under the Fudgeamentals and Walmart brand names. The recall includes eight products packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays.

Country Fresh recalled fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups sold at stores in 19 different states. The products are in a clear, square, or round plastic package with brand name Snack Fresh, Snack Sensations, Giant, Wegmans or Market32.

Taher has recalled packages of "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" distributed in retail stores and vending machines in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Garden Cut has recalled Apple Wedges and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter distributed to seven states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods recalled its Celery and Apple Peanut Butter Cups distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets.

Coblentz Chocolate Company issued a recall for multiple products containing peanut butter that were through the company's retail store in Walnut Creek, Ohio and other retail locations.

Albertsons recalled 11 store-prepared items vailable for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

Cargill has recalled select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge sold locally through the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pennsylvania and online at Wilburbuds.com.

Wawa has removed two products containing Jif peanut butter from all stores in its operating area along the East Coast of the U.S.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are continuing to investigate a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to certain Jif peanut butter products that were manufactured at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky. At least 16 people were sickened and two people had to be hospitalized.

Cases of illness have been reported in 12 states: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Missouri, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

Recalled Jif products have lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Any jars with those codes should be thrown away.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

If you've eaten peanut butter and are worried, symptoms tend to begin 12 to 72 hours after contact with salmonella, according to the FDA . Most who become ill recover within a week and do not need treatment.

